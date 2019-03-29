UMass secured its first Rivals150 commitment in years upon the pledge of Tre Mitchell. The four-star center committed to the Atlantic 10 program following his official visit over the weekend and he gives the Minutemen an immediate cog down low.

The 72nd ranked prospect in the 2019 class, Mitchell has shown incremental improvements over the years. A 6-foot-9 center that has shed over 30 pounds since his sophomore season, Mitchell has developed into a dominant threat from 15-feet and in thanks to his polished skillset, feel for the game in the frontcourt and tremendous hands and touch around the basket.