UMass nabs the commitment of Tre Mitchell
UMass secured its first Rivals150 commitment in years upon the pledge of Tre Mitchell. The four-star center committed to the Atlantic 10 program following his official visit over the weekend and he gives the Minutemen an immediate cog down low.
The 72nd ranked prospect in the 2019 class, Mitchell has shown incremental improvements over the years. A 6-foot-9 center that has shed over 30 pounds since his sophomore season, Mitchell has developed into a dominant threat from 15-feet and in thanks to his polished skillset, feel for the game in the frontcourt and tremendous hands and touch around the basket.
Mitchell, a native of Pennsylvania that spent the final two years of his prep career at Woodstock Academy (Connecticut), chose UMass over Georgia Tech, Indiana, Providence, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Matt McCall’s greatest win on the recruiting trail as a head coach, expect for Mitchell to immediately improve UMass’ chances of success next season. He is someone that could have received a good amount of playing time at a number of power conference programs beginning in the fall and should be frontcourt producer that could, in due time, earn postseason honors.
He becomes the fourth member of UMass’ 2019 class. In the fall, he will be joined by John Buggs, Preston Santos and Jalen Thomas, giving the Minutemen one of the best classes found outside of the power conference rung this spring.