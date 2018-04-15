“It was really just the rich history and tradition that that program has,” Adams said. “I already had a relationship with most of the coaches that were recruiting me from my first recruiting process, so there was no new relationship forming.”

Dan Hurley landed his first commitment as the head coach at UConn on Sunday morning in the form of Rivals150 guard Brendan Adams . A one-time commit to Rhode Island that was given his release from the Atlantic 10 program earlier this week, Adams is an excellent backcourt addition in Storrs.

A member of the Rivals150, Adams originally committed to Rhode Island in the fall and was set on playing for Hurley at URI. However, the coaching change forced Adams to rethink his college options as he immediately asked for his release. Upon receiving it, Xavier, George Mason and Seton Hall reached out, though his prior connections with Hurley was too much to overcome for UConn’s competitors.

The younger brother of St. Bonaventure standout Jaylen Adams, the 6-foot-3 guard enters a program that does not lack for firepower in the backcourt. He joins all-AAC member Jalen Adams, along with returnees Christian Vital and Alterique Gilbert. They did graduate Antwoine Anderson, and Adams could fill several of the minutes leftover by the former Fordham grad-transfer.

Adams’ commitment comes during his official visit to Storrs. Nebraska grad-transfer Tarin Smith is also visiting this weekend. A 6-foot-2 combo guard that played his high school ball for Hurley’s father at St. Anthony’s, Smith was coached by Kenya Hunter, a one-time Nebraska assistant who is now on staff at UConn.