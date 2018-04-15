Taking his first official visit since declaring his transfer two weeks ago, Smith, who heard overtures from Rutgers , Seton Hall and Oklahoma , saw all that he needed in Storrs. "It was just a great fit," he said. "From the relationship with the coaches and to the style of play."

Dan Hurley picked up another commitment on Sunday with the pledge of grad-transfer Tarin Smith . A 6-foot-2 guard by way of Duquesne , Smith, who hails from New Jersey and played for Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley Sr. at St. Anthony’s High School, began his college career at Nebraska as a three-star recruit.

Smith’s college career did not get off as he had hoped as he averaged less than five points and had more turnovers than assists during his freshman year at Nebraska, a program that he was coached under by Kenya Hunter, a now assistant at UConn. After sitting out a year following his transfer to Duquesne, his production improved before hitting high marks this following season following the coaching change on the Bluff that saw Keith Dambrot take over.

Averaging over 12 points, three assists and three rebounds on an upstart Duquesne team, Smith showed that he can be used on and off of the basketball. His commitment allows for first year head coach Dan Hurley to place Jalen Adams into a scoring capacity at times, a role that he has been unable to during his three year stint at the AAC program due to a lack of other ball handlers.

Smith joins a more talented backcourt at UConn alongside the aforementioned Adams, the potential AAC Player of the Year next season, along with Christian Vital and a healthy Alterique Gilbert. The Huskies also enroll Rivals150 guard Brendan Adams, a one-time commit to Rhode Island during Hurley’s employment at the Atlantic 10 program, who visited the AAC program this weekend with Smith.