UConn lands four-star point guard Stephon Castle
Just days after putting the finishing touches on the 15th ranked recruiting class in the 2022 team rankings, UConn struck early with a huge commitment in the 2023 class with Stephon Castle choosing the Huskies.
“I chose UConn because of the tradition of guard success, and I know Coach [Dan] Hurley will push me to where I need to go,” Castle told Rivals.com.
Castle’s commitment comes less than two weeks after he took an official visit to UConn. The Georgia native had also taken visits to Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech in the past few months.
The four-star prospects just recently announced a final six that included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State along with UConn. Castle is the first commitment in the 2023 class for Dan Hurley’s program.
WHAT UCONN IS GETTING:
Castle currently comes in as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals150. After watching him again recently, that might not be high enough. At 6-foot-6, he’s a legitimate point guard that can run a team and he’s now playing with the confidence that he can score with the best of them. Because of his size and athleticism, he’ll be able to defend multiple positions at the next level. Castle has a chance to be next in a long line of really good players for the Huskies that could also eventually play in the NBA.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HUSKIES:
Landing a top 25 prospect this early in the process is a huge deal for Dan Hurley’s program. Not only do they have a really talented prospect in the fold, but it’s at the most important position on the court. Castle is the type of player that other top prospects will want to play with because of his unselfish style of play and ability to make guys around him look really good. Don’t be surprised if UConn follows up its No. 15 class in 2022 with an even better one in 2023.