UConn lands four-star point guard Stephon Castle

Just days after putting the finishing touches on the 15th ranked recruiting class in the 2022 team rankings, UConn struck early with a huge commitment in the 2023 class with Stephon Castle choosing the Huskies.

“I chose UConn because of the tradition of guard success, and I know Coach [Dan] Hurley will push me to where I need to go,” Castle told Rivals.com.

Castle’s commitment comes less than two weeks after he took an official visit to UConn. The Georgia native had also taken visits to Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech in the past few months.

The four-star prospects just recently announced a final six that included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State along with UConn. Castle is the first commitment in the 2023 class for Dan Hurley’s program.