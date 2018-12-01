There's reason to celebrate on Saturday if you are a UConn fan.

High end forward Akok Akok announced that he has committed to play for Danny Hurley and the Huskies and he'll go ahead and enroll for the second semester.

A 6-foot-9 native of New Hampshire who was a top 35 prospect in 2019 before deciding to enroll at semester, he told Rivals.com last month that his relationship with the coaching staff stood out.



"I have a very good relationship with, coach (Danny) Hurley and the rest of the coaches there," Said Akok. "I feel like it could be a good place for me to get better, but also make a run for the national championship.”