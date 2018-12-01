UConn lands Akok Akok
There's reason to celebrate on Saturday if you are a UConn fan.
High end forward Akok Akok announced that he has committed to play for Danny Hurley and the Huskies and he'll go ahead and enroll for the second semester.
A 6-foot-9 native of New Hampshire who was a top 35 prospect in 2019 before deciding to enroll at semester, he told Rivals.com last month that his relationship with the coaching staff stood out.
"I have a very good relationship with, coach (Danny) Hurley and the rest of the coaches there," Said Akok. "I feel like it could be a good place for me to get better, but also make a run for the national championship.”
So, what are the Huskies getting in Akok?
A lean and long armed four man, Akok runs the floor extremely well and is a high level athlete. He plays above the rim in transition, cleans the glass, blocks shots and is a viable threat as a floor stretching three point shooter.
What Akok needs most is to get stronger and to continue to work on his consistency. Given his arrival at semester, it is most likely that Akok will redshirt the way that Hamidou Diallo did at Kentucky a few years ago.
Whether his on the floor debut comes this season or next, Akok is major score and a sign that the Huskies are for real on the recruiting trail.