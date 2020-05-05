Sanogo chose the Huskies over Maryland , Nebraska , Pitt , and Seton Hall . Originally a member of the 2021 class, Sanogo was coveted as a top-50 prospect and as one of the best centers in his class. Making the move into the 2020 class had always been the plan, as long as the proper situation was allotted, one that he should find at UConn next season.

Already sitting with a solid two-man 2020 class, UConn added another large piece to its roster for next season. Adama Sanogo , a four-star center and originally a member of the 2021 class, reclassified a year up and will enroll in Storrs in the fall.

Strong and tough, Sanogo is a major win for the Huskies. He gives Dan Hurley a tremendous rim-running threat that does most of his damage around the basket. Valued for his energy giving qualities, Sanogo is a tone setter within the interior that can score over his left shoulder and is a major presence on the weakside glass.

The Huskies have remade their frontcourt in the 2020 class. In Sanogo, they land blue-collared workhorse that can produce in the half-court and in the open floor. Javonte Brown-Ferguson, another four-star center, may be more talented of the two but might not be ready to produce quite as often as Sanogo, at least in the early going.

UConn enters its first season in the Big East with hopes of a return to the NCAA Tournament thanks to a much deeper frontcourt that should be even stronger with the return of Josh Carlton which should allow for one or both of Sanogo and Brown-Ferguson to be brought along more slowly. High-flying athlete Andre Jackson completes their 2020 class, while they will also enroll Rhode Island transfer Tyrese Martin in the fall, though he is slated to sit out next season.