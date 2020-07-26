Basketball Recruiting - UConn kicks off 2021 class with Rahsool Diggins

UConn kicks off 2021 class with Rahsool Diggins
Dan Hurley and his staff at UConn have kicked off their 2021 recruiting class in impressive fashion.
On Sunday night, 6-foot-2 point guard Rahsool Diggins of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood told Rivals.com that he is a Husky.
"The biggest factor was trust," Diggins told Rivals.com. "I felt as though I could trust that Coach Hurley will trust me. It wasn’t too close and it wasn’t too far from home."
A member of the Team Final summer program, Diggins is a slick ball handler and a clever scorer off the dribble. He's got a wiry strong frame, is a sneaky good athlete and can keep defenders off balance with his shooting.
"I see me playing a lead guard role," said Diggins. "Have the ball in my hands and compete both ends of the floor."
A four-star prospect, Diggins ranks No. 41 overall nationally in the 2021 Rivals150 and No. 6 at the point guard position.