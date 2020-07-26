Basketball Recruiting - UConn kicks off 2021 class with Rahsool Diggins

Dan Hurley and his staff at UConn have kicked off their 2021 recruiting class in impressive fashion.

On Sunday night, 6-foot-2 point guard Rahsool Diggins of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood told Rivals.com that he is a Husky.

"The biggest factor was trust," Diggins told Rivals.com. "I felt as though I could trust that Coach Hurley will trust me. It wasn’t too close and it wasn’t too far from home."