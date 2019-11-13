“It was apparent that it was the best fit overall. Returning to the Big East is bringing a lot of hype around the organization and with me committing it will bring a lot of attention around my name,” Brown-Ferguson said about his college decision. “The makeup of the team really complements me and my skillset.”

Dan Hurley has talked often about getting UConn back to where it is within the basketball landscape. He took another step in the right direction thanks in part to the commitment from 7-footer Javonte Brown-Ferguson, a rim protecting center that the Huskies have become known for this century.

In committing to the Huskies, Brown-Ferguson told Rivals.com that he has reclassified into the 2020 class and thus, will be on the Storrs campus next fall. A strong four-star prospect that would be regarded as a top-75 recruit if he were to be playing within the United States this year, the Canadian is a tremendous long-term addition for UConn.

“What stood out to me was the hunger and the passion of the whole team and coaching staff,” Brown-Ferguson went on to say about the Huskies. “They’re really on a mission to put up another banner.”

A near 7-footer, Brown-Ferguson chose UConn over Kansas and Texas A&M. He will be relied upon immediately for his rim-running abilities, rebounding in the lane and shot-altering skills.

He becomes UConn’s second member of its 2020 class. Joining him next fall in Storrs will be four-star wing Andre Jackson, creating a strong two-man group for the Huskies.