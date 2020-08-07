Basketball Recruiting - UConn adds more to its backcourt with Jordan Hawkins

“It was the best fit. I felt that the coaching staff was going to help me develop into a pro," Hawkins told Rivals.com. "Coach (Dan) Hurley is a great coach and I felt he was the coach that I had the best relationship with that was a head coach. UConn is also known for producing pros and they have a great history and program."

After landing its point guard of the future last week in Rahsool Diggins , UConn etched out its next go-to scorer off the ball on Friday. Top-50 wing and one of the better shot makers in the 2021 class, Jordan Hawkins , gave his verbal commitment to the Huskies.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard that brings length and athleticism off the ball, Hawkins decided to commit much earlier than expected. In doing so, he chose the Huskies over Clemson, Georgetown, Maryland, Notre Dame, and Pitt. Attending the loaded DeMatha Catholic High program, Hawkins is rated as the 49th best prospect in America, and as the 15th best shooting guard in his class.

"What intrigues me is Coach Hurley coaching," he went on to say. "He is not afraid to let you know when you're doing something wrong. He will get in your face and yell but he is that coach I would love to have. He shows that he cares and wants to see you succeed."

Bringing great and length and wing versatility to the perimeter, Hawkins is a tremendous score for UConn. Above all else, he is a consistent shooter that can make shots in a variety of ways in the half-court setting. However, he has improved in putting the ball on the floor in creating his own offense, as a finisher at the rim, and as a versatile defender thanks to his quickness and lateral abilities.

The potential replacement for James Bouknight after the season, that is if the rising sophomore decides to make the leap to the NBA after what should be a breakout campaign, Hawkins has the chance to leave a quick imprint on the Big East program. He will enroll next fall alongside fellow four-star Rahsool Diggins while the Huskies have their eye on the big man position with Samson Johnson atop of their list.