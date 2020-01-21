“It is Cali; the brand they have there and the education, it is just great and you can’t go wrong,” McClendon said about the Bruins. "The relationship I developed with Coach (Mick) Cronin was like we knew each other for a long time and it just felt like home. The winning tradition, the alumni and the academics, you just cannot beat.

UCLA got a leg up with its 2021 class on Tuesday thanks to the commitment from Will McClendon . A top-50 guard from the powerful Bishop Gorman High program, McClendon took an official visit to the Pac 12 program last week before quickly coming to a college decision today.

McClendon chose UCLA over Cal, Ole Miss, Texas, and Washington. He is rated as the 41st best prospect in the 2021 class, and as the eighth best shooting guard nationally. Besides visiting UCLA earlier this month, McClendon also took official visits to Ole Miss and UW during his junior year.

A 6-foot-4 guard that can complete a variety of tasks in the backcourt, McClendon is valued most for his versatile abilities along the perimeter. He is a more than capable playmaker that can create his own shot, but also that for others. A good athlete with a strong body, McClendon might be even better on the defensive end where he can guard multiple positions thanks to his size, length and instincts.

McClendon becomes the first member of UCLA’s 2021 class. He is the third highest rated junior to end his college recruitment at this point in time. A blue-collared guard that impacts the game on both ends, McClendon should not struggle to find early playing time in Westwood.