Tony Johnson first started hearing from high-major programs early in his high school career at Eufaula (Al.). Over the last few years though, those schools started to fade way and Johnson finished his senior season at Berkmar High School (Lilburn, Ga.) with a shortage of college options, so he decided to do a post-grad year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta.

“I lost my confidence,” Johnson said. “I was focused on getting my confidence back this year. Being at TSF and being around pros everyday and working four hours per day, I’ve learned more about the game being around guys like Jarrett Jack. Being in that environment has helped my game and now mentally I think I’m advanced.”

That decision paid off on Saturday night when 6-foot-3, three-star, point guard committed to Johnny Dawkins and UCF while on an official visit.

