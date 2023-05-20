Jalen Reece’s recruitment is in its infancy and plenty of major programs are kicking the tires on his process. For now, however, UCF and Cincinnati seem like the most involved programs and are hoping to gain an early advantage when it comes to the recruitment of the four-star sophomore. Rivals recently caught up with Rece to discuss the early stages of his process and what could be next for the talented class of 2025 prospect.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Cincinnati and UCF for sure. Then, Illinois just offered. There’ more, too, but those are the ones I really know. UCF and Cincinnati come to watch me the most.”

ON IF HIS FORMER TEAMMATE AND BEARCATS SIGNEE EDGERRIN JAMES JR. IS TELLING HIM ABOUT CINCY

“Yeah. He’s like my big brother. So we stay in touch. He’s telling me everything about Cincinnati and all that We work out together, and he’s really trying to get me there. I don’t know yet, We’ll see.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM CINCINNATI

“They just tell me that they want me bad and they come to see me any time they can – like, almost every week.”

ON UCF

“I’ve been over there for a team camp but I haven't taken a real visit or anything. It’s close to home, so that would be cool to have my family come see me play and stuff. I like the coaching staff, too.”

ON PROGRAMS THAT MIGHT OFFER SOON

“Ohio State is the only one I feel like is really close right now. They keep telling me that they are watching all of my games and all that. They’re really looking at me.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I don't have any visits scheduled but I will eventually. I’m not really thinking much about it yet.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a fast-paced point guard that can score and basically be the leader of a team.”