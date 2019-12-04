“I like their system. It fits me and I love the coaching staff. They are like family to me and they have a good educational program,” Gordon told Rivals.com. “I love the atmosphere and it is close to home. I feel like I can take them to the next step that they are trying to get to.”

UAB struck with one of the better mid-major pick-ups of the fall on Wednesday. Three-star center Rongie Gordon, a native of the state, ended his recruitment in favor for the Blazers and has signed for the C-USA program, he told Rivals.com.

A 6-foot-8, 225-pound center, Gordon sits as the 26th best center prospect in his class nationally. Formerly a member of the Rivals150 that fell out of the national rankings due to a leg injury that forced him a majority of the summer. When healthy, Gordon is an efficient 15-foot and in post that sports a great motor, passing skills and footwork around the basket.

Hearing overtures from many of the regional power conference programs including Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Gordon is a quality addition for Rob Ehsan’s bunch. He should have the chance to impact the program immediately thanks to his toughness and polished skillset.

On the Under Armour circuit this summer, Gordon averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made over 54-percent of his shots attempted from the floor while also making over 36-percent of his perimeter attempts.

He becomes the first member of UAB’s 2020 class.