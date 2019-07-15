News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 11:01:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UAA Finals: Rivals150 forward Osasere Ighodaro talks visits

Qrdubfyvpd9ca3afyc2t
Osasere Ighodaro
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

EMERSON, Ga. -- Since the late winter, Rivals150 forward Osasere Ighodaro has gone from pretty much off the radar to being one of the most heavily recruited players on the West Coast.A slender and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}