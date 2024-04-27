ROCK HILL, S.C. – Opening day of the Under Armour Association produced stellar performances from most of the upper echelon prospects on the circuit, but one thing was abundantly clear on Friday, underrated players were discontent with their standing.

Elijah Duval, Atlanta Xpress, PG

Duval recently reclassified from 2024 to 2025 after missing last summer with an injury, and it was clear that he was intent on making up for lost time. The 6-foot-2 floor general used his change of speed and elite maneuvering ability to get into the lane at will and finished efficiently with both hands. Duval was adept at controlling tempo and created offense for his teammates consistently.

*****

King Grace, Texas Impact, SG

Grace, who checks in at No. 44 overall in the Rivals150, used his speed and three-level scoring ability to overwhelm the NJ Shoreshots, scoring 18 points despite playing just half of the game. Grace’s ability to get his shots off under heavy duress and exploit matchups using his 6-foot-4 frame makes him a tough out for smaller guards. His ability to knock down mid-range shots keeps the defense off balance, completing his offensive arsenal.

*****

Chance Mallory, Team Thrill, PG

Mallory’s intensity and energy as a scorer makes him elite and his speed bursts made it nearly impossible for opposing guards to keep him in front of them. Mallory, who is ranked No. 87 overall in the Rivals150, finished with 17 points in a lopsided win over the Illinois Wolves.

*****

Efeosa Oliogu, Canada Elite, SF

The only way to have a chance against Oliogu is to match his energy, which is quite the tall order to say the least. Oliogu scored in a variety of different ways, capitalizing on turnovers for emphatic slams which only ignited his energy more. The 6-foot-6 wing finished with 24 points for Canada Elite in a win over SOH Elite, and after consecutive big weekend performances it’s clear Oliogu is pushing to ascend from his No. 35 overall ranking.

*****

Shon Abaev, SOH Elite, SG

Abaev displayed a mixed bag offensively which kept the defense off balance as the southpaw pumped in 18 points in a highly contested matchup with Oliogu. Abaev, who is ranked No. 39 overall in the Rivals150, picked his spots well and always played at his own pace. His agility, 6-foot-7 frame and anticipation makes him a potentially elite two-way player, who should see his stock rise with a logical progression.

*****

Darius Washington III, SOH Elite, SG

Washington pumped in 21 points in the loss to Canada Elite and the 6-foot-4 guard proved that the apple didn't fall far from the tree. Washington is the son of former McDonald's All-American and NBA guard Darius Washington Jr. (2004). Washington has flown under the national radar as it stands, but consistent play could put him in contention for strong ascension.