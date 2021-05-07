 Basketball Recruiting - TyTy Washington talks finalists, fit as decision day approaches
TyTy Washington talks finalists, fit as decision day approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- TyTy Washington knows he’s the most interesting person in the gym.

The uncommitted point guard has had a meteoric rise over the last year, making a name for himself as one of the top scores in the country. He’s also backed off a commitment to Creighton and found himself back on the market as his enrollment date approaches. Washington knows reporters want to ask him questions. It’s why he grinned when a small scrum formed around him following practice at this week’s Iverson All-Star Classic on Friday.

He flashes a full-on smile as he discusses the year that was.

“I really wasn’t too bothered by all the new attention,” he said. “Once I got the spotlight and got in front of the right people, I just capitalized on it and here I am.

Here he is, indeed. The four-star prospect sits just a few days away from his May 15 commitment date. At that time he’ll choose either LSU, Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, Baylor or Kentucky. Below, Washington discusses some of his finalists and talks about what he’s looking for in a school.

IN HIS WORDS


ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR TO HIS DECISION

“The most important thing with me is the relationships. I’m not even just talking about the head coach. I think the relationships with all the other coaches on staff, too. With me being away from home, I know my mom and family won’t be able to come see me as much. That’s why I need to have that level of comfort with the coaches.

Then, style of play. I like to run. I like to get up and down the court. I like to have the space to create for myself and create for others."


ON KENTUCKY

"That’s a blue blood. Coach [Calipari] can put his resume next to anyone anywhere and it speaks for itself. He’s the best of the best. Growing up watching Kentucky, I’ve always liked how he uses his guards and the freedom he gives them to play their game."


ON ARIZONA

"Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is new, but he’s shown me film from when he was at Gonzaga and how he wants to use me in that offense. He likes to let his offense flow -- a lot like a European offense. I’ve built a good relationship with him. I have a great relationship with [Jack Murphy] and [Jason Terry]. It’s close to home, too. It’s only an hour and 40 minutes away, so that’s good."


ON KANSAS

"They are going to have a few guys returning so they want me to come in there and play with them but also be the leader as a freshman. Coach [Bill] Self wants me to be the leader that I am. I like that."


ON LSU

"They are pretty much telling me to come in right away and play from day one. The coaches there want to watch me lead and watch me play -- wrong or right, but they want more rights than wrongs. He says it’s a good place because they’ll let me play through my mistakes, learn from them and be who I am."


RIVALS REACTION: Kentucky certainly feels like the favorite to land Washington. Arizona is thought to be in play as well, but the celebrated guard has seemingly come to terms with playing his college basketball far from home, as evidenced by part of the interview he gave on Friday. UK is no lock, however, as Kansas, LSU and the in-state Wildcats are certainly in the mix.

