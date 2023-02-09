Meanwhile, colleges and scouts have taken notice. Look for Riley to debut in the Rivals150 in the next update in a few weeks. Here’s what he had to say about his current recruitment.

Tyrone Riley , a 2024 wing, has had a great junior season thus far, highlighted by his 45-point, 12-rebound performance last week. He hopes to carry this positive momentum over into the grassroots season.

Texas A&M: “The culture over there is amazing. You can tell that’s one big family over there. The coaching staff and the players bond with each other real well, and you see that on the court. Overall, it’s just a big family. They’re with each other at all times and they all hang out with each other. They all have fun, laugh and joke, but when it’s time to get serious, they can get serious, also.”

USC: “That’s been one of my dream schools for a really long time, especially since I’m from Los Angeles.So, USC has been the closest and became my dream school really quick. I love their play style and I love their coaching staff. They’ve been really good recently about getting players out, also. They’ve been winning, and their culture is amazing.”

LSU: “They haven’t offered me yet. It’s the SEC, you know. I haven’t been up there really, but I’ve been watching their games and I love their play style. They play fast, get out and run and speed teams up. That’s my play style. The coaching staff looks like they’re really invested into recruiting me.”

TCU: “After they offered me last year we’ve been keeping in touch with them. Since their season started, I haven’t really talked to them that much but they show that they really want me there. We’ve been keeping in touch between their games, before their games, and they’re keeping up with my schedule. They’ve been winning, so that’s a big bonus also.”

Creighton: “They haven’t offered me yet, either. They seem really invested, especially from this summer before the school year. I haven’t talked to their coach on the phone yet, but they send me two letters per week for the last couple of months, keeping me updated with them and sending me their schedule. They tell me good luck with my games and have been keeping up with everything, keeping me knowing that they’ve been thinking and wanting to recruit me, also.”

Visits: “I’m trying to get to LSU. I’ve been talking to their coaching staff about that. We’re hoping to get that set up soon before the spring starts and AAU starts. It would be an official visit.