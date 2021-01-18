Basketball Recruiting - Tyrone Baker commits to Georgia

Georgia is on the board with its second commitment in the 2021 class today. Tyrone Baker, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Texas, announced his decision to pick the Bulldogs.



With this commitment, the Bulldogs are bringing in one of the top available post players in the country. Baker’s length, athleticism and high motor make him one of the top shot-blockers in the class. The key for him will be adding strength and weight to his thin frame. He possesses strong hands and is capable of dunking every time he catches the ball in the paint.





