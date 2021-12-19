Tyler Bailey playing at a high level as a young combo guard

Tyler Bailey has been one of the top guards in the country early on in the 2024 class. Playing against a national schedule at powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.), the 6-foot-3 combo guard currently averaging around 10 points per game. That type of production as an underclassman has led to offers coming in from Creighton, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. So far in the process he’s taken unofficial visits to UCLA, VCU and Wake Forest.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “I don’t know too much about them, but I talked to [head coach Buzz Williams] after he watched me in Vegas, and he said he could compare my game to some of the NBA guys he’s coached.” UCLA: “That visit went well. They have great facilities and a great atmosphere. You know it’s California and they are going to have great weather.” VCU: “What stood out most to me there was how coach [Mike] Rhoades loves his players and how they have a lot of team dinners and stuff like that.” Virginia Tech: “Coach [Christian] Webster came to my game in Indiana. I’ve talked to him a couple times and he offered. I like the way they play and how they let their guards go.” Wake Forest: “That’s like my hometown. I’ve always wanted to at least get a feel for how it is there since it’s like in my backyard. I love coach [Steve] Forbes. He’s a straight-up guy.”

RIVALS’ REACTION