Wheeler took his first official visit to Georgia this weekend and he will be at Iowa State early this week. He’s aiming for a decision on May 6.

Sahvir Wheeler made an early commitment to Texas A&M , but the coaching change in College Station caused him to back out of that decision and look at other options. The four-star point guard out of Texas is looking for a new school now and the two programs making the strongest push are Georgia and Iowa State .

Wheeler broke down his Georgia visit and what he knows already about Iowa State.

ON GEORGIA:

“I went to G-Day for their spring football game, toured the campus, watched a couple workouts, and watched film with coach (Tom) Crean and the staff. Some of the 2019 signees came down and hung out and I got to hang out with the players like Tyree Crump and Nicolas Claxton. It was a really good time and a really good experience.

“The coaches are fantastic. They are big-time. They want me to go there and be a part of something special they have going on at Georgia. He said they need somebody like me to bring my leadership skills and they preached coming in and getting better every day. They want me to come in confident knowing I’m a good player. Coach Crean’s message was basically to come in and get better and try to help the team right away.

“I know a lot of the players. I have a really good relationship with Christian Brown. Jaykwon Walton was there and I got to spend a lot of time with him at the Big Baller All-American Game. He was cool. Anthony Edwards wasn’t there because he was at the Jordan Brand Game, but I met him at the NBA Top 100 game. I haven’t had a chance to meet Toumani Camara yet, but I played against him and know he’s a really good player.”

ON IOWA STATE:

“I like their playing style. They play fast. The coaching staff is great as well. Those guys are very similar to the coaching staff at Texas A&M that I committed to. Coach (Steve) Prohm has done a really good job building a relationship with me. He talks to me every single day. Iowa State is obviously big-time basketball in the Big 12. They have had guys come out to the NBA just like coach Crean has at Marquette and Indiana. I’m looking forward to that visit.

“Coach Prohm talks about his points guards all the time. He sends me edits with his former players talking about Coach Prohm and how much he has meant to their development. He says I’m similar to some of the guys and showed me how I could do what they do in his scheme.”