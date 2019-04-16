However, Cook is likely to focus on a specific sport in college. “I am probably going to do one. Just whatever school feels like home and I can go to and feel like a family atmosphere is there,” he told Rivals.com.

Holding close to 20 football offers and rated as a strong four-star recruit, Cook has the chance to play basketball in college, too. Ten programs have offered him to play the roundball at the next level but others including LSU , Tulane, UAB and Virginia have told him that he could play both in college.

AURORA, IL. – Jalen Cook has no shortage of college options, both on the field and on the court. After a strong showing at the first stop of the Under Armour Association over the weekend, Cook recapped his busy past few months and what might be ahead.

If it is basketball, Georgetown, Houston and LSU may be the three to beat. Cook said that they have been the most active in recruiting him thus far and that he has been to the campuses at Houston and LSU in recent months.

There are a few visits on his mind, though, to schools that could change his mind for which way he might be currently leaning. “I am looking forward to getting a few visits in. I want to make it up to Georgetown, Pitt, and Wichita State,” he said.

Cook brings tremendous physical qualities to the floor and a presence about him that many others lack. Displaying the strong football frame that makes him a worthwhile power conference recruit on the gridiron, physicality is not an issue for him on the court. He can make jumpers to the perimeter, provide for lockdown defense on the ball, and can make others better with the pass.

A commitment is not close for the two-sport athlete, though he does have a timeline for how he would like for things to play out. “I am probably going to have a decision made probably by the end of the summer,” he said regarding which sport he will play in college. “I will decide (on a school) after the football season.”