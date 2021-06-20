Two high-majors offers in for 2024 standout Cam Scott
Class of 2024 standout Cam Scott was one of 24 prospects from across the country selected to participate in the U-16 Team USA mini-camp last month.
“Team USA Mini-Camp was a great experience," he said. "There was so much talent out there. We did a lot of skills and drills, it was really fast paced, if you couldn’t keep up you were going to miss out."
Scott, who has already scored over 700 career varsity points and has a 5A All-State award under his belt is tracking as one of the top players in his class. Clemson and Florida State have already extended offers.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Clemson: “They are telling me they got a spot for me and how they fit with what they do. I like their program; I was able to watch a few of their games this past NCAA season. They made a good tournament push, and I enjoyed the pace they played at.”
Florida State: “I know about the program through one of our (Team United) players Patrick Williams, who got drafted to the Bulls. They like to start things with their defense at 94-feet. They give their wings freedom and play fast. I also like how they develop relationships with players off the court.”
“I have heard about Texas Tech, South Carolina and Ole Miss who have been in a lot of contact with us.”
WHAT'S NEXT
“I am working on getting my handle tighter and getting my shot more fluid.” Scott said, “I want to go into a family friendly environment. If you have a good relationship with my parents that would really help you a lot. I like a place where people will continue to push me to get to the next level.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Scott walks off the bus looking the part, with his wide set shoulder and lengthy arms, he has the look of a prototypical wing. His game is very smooth and effortless, with an ability to never be rushed or never press within the flow of the offense. Scott can score at each level and he is developing his handle to be able to get to his spots. As he continues to develop strength and continues to get more high level reps among the elite in the nation, the sky's the limit for what this 15-year old can be.