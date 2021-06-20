Two high-majors offers in for 2024 standout Cam Scott

Class of 2024 standout Cam Scott was one of 24 prospects from across the country selected to participate in the U-16 Team USA mini-camp last month. “Team USA Mini-Camp was a great experience," he said. "There was so much talent out there. We did a lot of skills and drills, it was really fast paced, if you couldn’t keep up you were going to miss out." Scott, who has already scored over 700 career varsity points and has a 5A All-State award under his belt is tracking as one of the top players in his class. Clemson and Florida State have already extended offers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “They are telling me they got a spot for me and how they fit with what they do. I like their program; I was able to watch a few of their games this past NCAA season. They made a good tournament push, and I enjoyed the pace they played at.” Florida State: “I know about the program through one of our (Team United) players Patrick Williams, who got drafted to the Bulls. They like to start things with their defense at 94-feet. They give their wings freedom and play fast. I also like how they develop relationships with players off the court.” “I have heard about Texas Tech, South Carolina and Ole Miss who have been in a lot of contact with us.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I am working on getting my handle tighter and getting my shot more fluid.” Scott said, “I want to go into a family friendly environment. If you have a good relationship with my parents that would really help you a lot. I like a place where people will continue to push me to get to the next level.”



RIVALS' REACTION