Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It is March, but the recruiting world never sleeps as some of the top class of 2019 talent nears their college decisions. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we assess how North Carolina and UConn complete the spring, the recruitment of Matthew Hurt, the race between SEC programs for Sharife Cooper and how Pitt might fair in 2020. MORE: Vols rolling, update on Keion Brooks



Who else commits to UNC?? — Tom Hipp (@Heels73) March 3, 2019

I see just Cole Anthony ending up in Chapel Hill. Oregon made a strong push, but it seems the Tar Heels have weathered the storm. However, there still is not timetable for a commitment and the Ducks will continue to pursue every avenue in landing Anthony. North Carolina would also like to add another wing-forward, but I do not see it in the cards with Keion Brooks, who will be committing next Friday. Matthew Hurt is high on their board, but it looks as if Duke and Kansas might have the edge. Precious Achiuwa is another and while he will take an official visit to UNC in the coming weeks, it is doubtful he commits. I would not be surprised if North Carolina were to be active this spring. They have never really explored the grad-transfer market, but I could see them making a move when the coaching carousel spins and players begin exploring new options.



Any players still unsigned thinking of Uconn? They have 2 guards & most likely a 1 & done foward. Anyone interested or any up coming transfers? — J'stravelingmassage (@Jstravelingmas1) March 3, 2019

There sure is. UConn checked boxes in the backcourt this fall with Jalen Gaffney and James Bouknight. They then celebrated the commitment of Akok Akok, who is already on campus but redshirting this year.

Where the Huskies’ current focus remains in the frontcourt as they have kept a pulse on Tre Mitchell who will likely commit this spring, though his recruitment remains murky. Achiuwa would be their dream situation as the Huskies sit among the favorites for him. They have also shown interest in fellow center Ricky Issanza, but if they do miss out on all three, expect for the Huskies to be active looking for transfers. The junior college route could also be an avenue that they go down, too, as Khadim Sy or Emmanuel Ugboh could be someone that would address some of their frontcourt needs.

Is duke now the favorite with hurt and did the visit change his feeling in KU — Bryan Kelly (@BryanDeanKelly) March 3, 2019

While there was a ton of smoke last week regarding Hurt and Duke, I am still not ready to buy it just yet that he is Durham-bound. Sure, the Blue Devils have a lot to sell, as they always do, and the void remaining in the frontcourt adds more opportunity for Hurt, but my pick continues to be Kansas.

The Jayhawks have a major need at his specific position on the floor and no one has recruited Hurt longer and harder than Bill Self and his staff. Hurt has given a timetable for a college decision and waiting until the spring so that he could get a better feel for who leaves and who stays at each of his finalists makes the most sense. In the meantime, expect for Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and UNC to find ways to strengthen their pitches.

Sharife Cooper leaders? — Auburn Recruiting (@AURecruit) March 3, 2019

It seems to be a two-horse race for Sharife Cooper, pitting Auburn and Kentucky. Could he take the blue blood path and become John Calipari’s next premier lead guard or, does Cooper stick to the local flavor and team up with his travel and high school teammate, Isaac Okoro, in two years? The 2020 point guard class is deep but rather at a loss for elite point guards. Cooper is the only point guard that Auburn has offered while UK has offered just Cooper and Jeremy Roach; a miss could be a difficult pill to swallow for whomever ends up the bridesmaid.

what do you think Pitts 2020 class could look like? — Reed Rosenberg (@reedr2323) March 3, 2019