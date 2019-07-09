2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Which players have the most to gain this week at peach jam? — Chris Foss (@CoachCFoss) July 7, 2019

Obviously, that can be a pretty loaded question and there are many kids with a lot to gain. The mid-majors trying to get those high-major offers, the player trying to put his name on the national radar and many others have a lot to gain for various reasons. But, if we want to strip it down, the top four in the class of 2021 could have the most to gain. Wings Jonathan Kuminga, Terrence Clarke and Patrick Baldwin Jr. --- who are all in the same pool -- along with skilled four man Paolo Banchero are currently ranked one through four in the rising junior class and each has a legitimate claim to the top spot. How these guys play during the Peach Jam could have an awful lot to do with how the rankings shake out at the end of the summer. More than rankings, these guys are on the precipice of locking down really big-time offers (and don’t get me wrong they have plenty of strong offers already) but a great performance at an event like Peach Jam can really change things.

Who are the most boom or bust prospects in the 2019 class? — Kevin Perry (@ThreePointRange) July 7, 2019

Good question right here. I refer to the “boom-or-bust” guys as high-risk/high-reward types and each year we see guys where we feel like they are going to be awesome or really struggle with no in-between. Usually though, the boom-or-bust guys are players who enter with considerable hype, social media following and sometimes unfair expectations. I’ll go with Arizona’s point guard Nico Mannion, Washington forward Jaden McDaniels and Kentucky’s Khalil Whitney among 2019’s five-star prospects.

Mannion has created tremendous hype and always put up big numbers, but there has always been some skepticism about whether he can defend at the elite college level or continue to score off the drive like he does. If he stumbles any, the social media hounds will be off and running. But, he’s been questioned before and seems to come out on top.

With McDaniels, it’s just a matter of coming out of his shell and being consistently as good as his talent level. As long as he adjusts to the physicality of college hoops, he should be great and look like a tremendous value for a guy who landed just outside of the top five.

Then with Whitney, he’s a ridiculous athlete with size and strength. Can he knock down jumpers with regularity or get better off the dribble? The hype that the UK one-and-done machine has created makes it awful hard for players to live up to expectations at times, so he’s got his work cut out for him.

How does the class with Fletcher and Love compare to other classes out of the STL area? — Trey Drowns (@DrownsTC) July 7, 2019

Does Mizzou land either Fletcher or Love? #TwitterTuesday — Nate Pedrow (@PedrowFam1) July 7, 2019

Do you think Mizzou will land one of or both Fletcher and Kalkbrenner? — 2K (@seanwest_2) July 8, 2019

Do you think ashton hagens and e j Montgomery can make as big of a sophomore jump like p j Washington did? — bill webb (@cftyuik) July 7, 2019

Ashton Hagans