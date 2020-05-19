In this week's Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans explores the recruitments of Patrick Baldwin and Moussa Cisse, and discusses how Georgetown and Purdue are set up to succeed in the 2021 class.

Latest on Patrick Baldwin? — Duke Basketball Recruiting (@RecruitingDuke) May 17, 2020

Patrick Baldwin (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

There isn’t much more to know with Patrick Baldwin. He is focused on 10 finalists - Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, Milwaukee, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia and Wisconsin - and I expect him to trim his list one more time before deciding. Baldwin's timeline remains unclear and he could sign early or late. Duke, Kentucky, Milwaukee and North Carolina look to be in the best shape in Baldwin's recruitment, though Northwestern or Virginia could be a darkhorse. It wouldn't be a surprise if this came down to the Blue Devils and the Panthers, as Milwaukee employs Baldwin's father, Pat Baldwin Sr., as its head coach. It will be a tough decision all the way around, but Baldwin will not have any shortage of suitors to choose from. He has never taken an official visit, so I would expect for him to enjoy a few of those before deciding as a commitment.

Update on Moussa Cisse? Do you still expect him to reclassify this Summer and could you see him going to Memphis over LSU? #TwitterTuesday — will (@memphiscontent) May 17, 2020

Moussa Cisse (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There's nothing new on the Moussa Cisse front. The next step for Cisse is actually taking visits. He has already officially visited Florida State and has also checked out Kentucky and Memphis. Georgetown and LSU round out his group of finalists and while he yet to visit Baton Rouge, I am sticking with my FutureCast prediction that has Cisse playing for the SEC program. Not only do I expect him to pick the Tigers, but I also think Cisse will reclassify into the 2020 class.

Patrick Ewing needs to deliver on recruiting next season. What top prospect do you believe he has the best chance to land? — Pedro Pantilones (@heartfreecoffee) May 17, 2020

Ryan Mutombo (Lakepoint Sports Complex)

If Purdue doesn’t land Harrison Ingram, who do you think they will prioritize next? — Rahim (@rahkaflakalakha) May 17, 2020

Harrison Ingram (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Yes, Harrison Ingram is priority A, B and C in West Lafayette. While the Boilermakers absolutely want and need someone like Ingram next fall, they also cannot wait until Ingram decides before moving onto other targets if he does not pick Purdue. Ingram will take his recruitment into the fall, which means the Boilermakers need to have groundwork prepared with a few others prospects that could fill their need in the backcourt. It seems that Purdue has already done this with Matthew Cleveland and Blake Wesley, two heavily recruited juniors. Landing Caleb Furst last month was a giant boost, and now the Boilers can invest even more time with Ingram.

Virus is leading to more local commits...could Nova be the play for Diggins, Longino and/or Patterson (he is not PA but close enough) because of this? — Jon DeFalco (@jdefalco12) May 17, 2020

Rahsool Diggins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)