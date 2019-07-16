The lone travel team live period event has come to a close and with it, we got a better glimpse at which programs are prioritizing which prospects. Leading into this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we take a greater look at where Oklahoma State, Indiana and Pitt might find success within the 2020 class, predicting the next Rivals150 commitment, and the latest whispers surrounding five-star guard Jalen Suggs.

Who is OkState really pursuing hard in this years 2020 class? — OrangePower (@_OrangeVZN_) July 14, 2019

Cade Cunningham (https://twitter.com)

It begins and ends with Cade Cunningham. You don’t hire the brother of the second ranked prospect in the 2020 class and not hope to land the services of the supremely talented guard. Mike Boynton was a very active presence at Cunningham’s games in North Augusta last weekend, but he is also recruiting his travel teammates, Rondel Walker and Mike Miles. Beyond the five-star guard, don’t forget they already hold the commitment of Rivals150 guard Davonte Davis. The Cowboys would love to add the services of at least one of his travel teammates, Jaylin Williams or Chris Moore, the former who has already visited Stillwater twice in recent months. Bryce Thompson is another that Boynton and his staff have placed a heavy priority upon. He made sure to jet back and forth from North Augusta to Atlanta all week to see the five-star guard. A pairing of Cunningham, Thompson and Davis along with Williams down low would be the dream scenario for the Cowboys.

Do you think Iowa can land Jalen Suggs? — csomm (@csomm3) July 14, 2019

I don’t see it in the cards. Iowa has invested some time in recruiting five-star guard Jalen Suggs, but so too has practically the entire Big Ten. However, most of the talk of late has surrounded Gonzaga and their chances with him. I do find it intriguing that Suggs, a quality football prospect in his own right who, at one time, pondered playing both sports in college, or even just football, would attend a college that doesn’t boast an FBS program. However, that is the latest surrounding Suggs and if he does ultimately choose Mark Few’s bunch, it would give the Zags arguably the best perimeter defender in the 2020 class that can accomplish a plethora of tasks in the backcourt.

Is Indiana in a great spot with Galloway and Leal? #TwitterTuesday — Zach Schankerman (@zschank5) July 14, 2019

Trey Galloway (GoldandBlack.com)

They sure are. Indiana has been the team to beat for Trey Galloway immediately following their offering of the in-state prospect and nothing much has changed since then. While there was whispers that he was going to commit last month, Galloway has remained open with his recruitment, but it would be one of the bigger surprises in the 2020 class if he does not end up in Bloomington. His good friend and travel teammate, Anthony Leal, told Rivals.com over the weekend that, yes, IU is in a good spot with him, but he doesn’t feel ready to end his recruitment just yet. Do I believe that he ends up at Indiana? I do, but I am also not entirely confident in such a prediction and overcoming such others as Cincinnati, Northwestern, Stanford and Xavier could prove to be very difficult.

Out of all the recruits in the 2020 class, who is most likely to commit soon? — Basketball Recruitment (@BasketHoopz) July 14, 2019

Keep an eye on Terrance Williams. A Rivals150 forward that has remained a steady producer this summer, Williams originally took early official visits to Stanford and Virginia. In recent months, both sides have seemingly backed away which has given greater room for DePaul, Georgetown and Notre Dame to step forward as legitimate landing spots for him.

He has taken official visits to all three programs and there was once a thought that he would end his college recruitment before the July evaluation periods. Of course, that did not happen but one could still be made in the coming weeks with the Hoyas garnering most of the talk in recent weeks.

Who do think will be in Pitt’s 2020 class? — Reed Rosenberg (@reedr2323) July 14, 2019