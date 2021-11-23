Twitter Tuesday: New No. 1 in 2022, pet names, best recruiter

Each Tuesday Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy turns to Twitter to crowdsource questions about college basketball and anything else that rears its head. This week’s Twitter Tuesday topics include college basketball’s best recruiter, who could be in line for the top spot in 2022 and food-themed names for family pets.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbGwgYWRtaXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DYXNzaWR5X1JvYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fzc2lkeV9S b2I8L2E+IGlzIG15IGd1eSBidXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYW1pZVNoYXc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYW1pZVNo YXc1PC9hPiBoYXZpbmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r eWxlZmlsaXBvd3NraT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa3lsZWZpbGlw b3dza2k8L2E+ICMxIGluIDIwMjIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pw QUtRWkJpd2kiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qcEFLUVpCaXdpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWDl3cHZkOHFaeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1g5 d3B2ZDhxWno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J+Fse+4j3JpYW4gUmVpY2hlcnQg KEBOWUNIb29wc19CUmVpY2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTllDSG9vcHNfQlJlaWNoL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyNzc4NjYxMDk5MjE2ODk3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This isn’t technically a question in the traditional sense, but it’s interesting so I’m going to treat it as one. I make the rules around here, after all. Anyways, the situation is such: When current No. 1 Shaedon Sharpe arrives at Kentucky at semester, he’ll officially become a member of the class of 2021 and move out of the 2022 top spot. The five-star wing is set to become the third top-ranked prospect to reclassify this cycle and the situation will force us to do the find-a-new-number-one dance … again. It’s annoying, but whatever. The new contenders for the top spot are many. Our Jamie Shaw loves five-star forward Kyle Filipowski. And, truth be told, suggested him as a possibility for No. 1 when Sharpe was awarded the slot a few months back. Now, It’s not that I don’t love Filipowski’s game. From a production standpoint, he’s a No.1-type talent. My line of thinking concerns what happens when you juxtapose his long-term upside with that of five-star big man Yohan Traore among others. Right now, Filipowski is the most complete prospect of the bunch due to his ability to shoot it from deep, but if it’s our job to project college and pro effectiveness, high school production isn’t the only box that needs to be checked. Traore’s blend of size, quickness and athleticism is a bit more rare than that of Filipowski, and Traore probably carries a bit more professional intrigue because of it. That said, I’m open to the conversation. Filipowski is certainly going to be in the discussion come re-rank time in January, but I’d like to see him live a couple more times before then. By the time I arrived at this summer’s Peach Jam to watch him against elite competition, he was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. In fact, I haven’t had the chance to see him live in nearly five months. That will change this winter, and we’ll have a floor-versus-ceiling discussion on our hands come rankings time.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB5b3UgY291bGQgc2F5IHdoYXRldmVyIHlvdSB3YW50ZWQgd2l0 aG91dCBhbnkgcmVwZXJjdXNzaW9ucyB3aG8gd291bGQgeW91IHNheSBpdCB0 byBhbmQgd2hhdCB3b3VsZCB5b3UgdGVsbCB0aGVtPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhB VUxJTk9BVFMgKEBDcmltc29ubmFpcmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ3JpbXNvbm5haXJlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyNzc3NTk5NTA4MjQy NDQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The real answer to this would probably get me a strongly worded email or worse, so let’s try to steer it toward sports. I’d really like to hear a good explanation for why a chunk of sports fans insist on siding with the NCAA over players and coaches in conversations about sanctions. They’re mostly the same type of people that side with billionaire owners over players in labor disputes, which has always seemed bonkers to me. Most recently it’s been the “Oklahoma State got what it deserved” crowd. This installment was particularly frustrating because none of the coaches or players that will serve the postseason ban had anything to do with the act that brought it about. And while I don’t necessarily want to “say” anything to these people, I’d be interested in hearing why they have decided to side with the hall monitors. I get it if you are a fan of one of the Cowboys’ rivals because, hey, that’s how fandom works. Otherwise, it just seems like boot licking.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGlzIHRoZSBiZXN0IGZvb2QtdGhlbWVkIGFuaW1hbCBuYW1l IHlvdeKAmXZlIGhlYXJkPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKXoyDil6IgKEBDX25yYWQp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ19ucmFkL3N0YXR1cy8x NDYyNzczNzQ3MzQ2MjQ3NjkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDIyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hey, a Thanksgiving-ish question. In high school, I had a friend whose mom let his 8-year-old sister name the new family pet whatever she wanted, and they ended with a cat named “Double Cheeseburger.” This still hasn’t stopped being funny to me. In pop culture, though, the conversation has to start with Dog Funny’s alt-rock loving hound Porkchop. He was purple and, like me at the time, was pretending to be into cool obscure bands. Porkchop spoke to me on a spiritual level. Semi-Related: Did the writers of Doug ever explain why Porkchop lived in an igloo? Even as a kid, that seemed like a gratuitous decision. Lastly, as a proud Italian-American, I’d like to own a basset hound named Cannoli one day. You can steal that one if you want, though, because I’m probably never getting a dog.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gaXMgdGhlIGJlc3QgcmVjcnVpdGVyIGluIGNvbGxlZ2UgYmFz a2V0YmFsbCwgYW5kIHdoeSBpcyBpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VyaWNQTXVzc2VsbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBF cmljUE11c3NlbG1hbjwvYT4/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS0ogR3JheXNvbiAoQGtl aXRoZ3JheXNvbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2Vp dGhncmF5c29uXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MjgyMTc5OTE1NTAzNjE3MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK