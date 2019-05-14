Has Memphis become a OAD factory like Kentucky and Duke? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) May 12, 2019

Lester Quinones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Memphis has been on a roll for the past several months. Not only have the Tigers landed the top-ranked prospect in America, James Wiseman, or three other Rivals150 members from the area, but Penny Hardaway is now showing that he can secure the best from outside of his region. Within the past five days, the Tigers celebrated the commitments of top-50 wing Lester Quinones, arguably the best grad-transfer available this spring in Rayjon Tucker and former Duke recruit Boogie Ellis. Their 2019 class sits as the best nationally and could get better as they are among in the running for Precious Achiuwa and R.J. Hampton. This all comes a year after Hardaway landed three Rivals150 prospects during his first few months on campus to close out the 2018 class. That being said, Memphis is going to have to string together elite class after elite class if it wants to be in the same conversation as Duke and Kentucky. Memphis’ class is being celebrated across Tigers Nation, but a similar class in Durham or Lexington is almost the norm.

@Rivals After adding Jeremy Roach, who do u think Duke adds to the 2020 class? — Nico Casares (@nico_casares) May 12, 2019

Duke found its replacement for Tre Jones next year in Jeremy Roach. Now the Blue Devils have now shifted their focus on Jalen Johnson. While Johnson is down to a final four of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Wisconsin, the feeling is that Johnson's recruitment is more of a two-horse race between the Blue Devils and Bluegrass Wildcats. Duke seems to be the likely landing spot for Johnson, giving Coach K and his staff another tremendous recruiting win. From there, B.J. Boston is a heavy Duke target, but the Blue Devils are battling Auburn, Florida and Kentucky for his signature. In the frontcourt, Henry Coleman and Mark Williams are two of the most talked about big men that could eventually end up in Durham.

Any other potential package deals in 2020 besides BJ Boston and Sharife Cooper? — The Zach Davis Show (@ZachDavisShow) May 12, 2019

I would not call it a package deal, but there is a chance that B.J. Boston and Sharife Cooper could continue their playing days together in college with the likeliest stop being Auburn. It would be a surprise if the Tigers don't land Cooper, but they are playing catch-up with Boston and might be in fourth place behind Duke, Florida and Kentucky for his services. Another pair to keep tabs on is Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. Where that would be remains up for debate but they have been great friends for years now and have been pitched by multiple programs, including Alabama’s Nate Oats just last week, about suiting up together in college. Finally, keep an eye on Scottie Barnes as the super outgoing junior has formed strong friendships through USA Basketball and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him land somewhere and attempt to bring a fellow five-star with him.

Where does Kerry Blackshear end up in your opinion? — Kevin (@klr_5) May 12, 2019

Kerry Blackshear (AP)