Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky, Pitt, Virginia Tech, North Carolina
In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we look at what North Carolina will do next, examine the chances that Kentucky comes up empty this fall and break down how Pitt and Virginia Tech might complete their 2019 classes.
If you had to put a percentage on it, What would percentage of likelihood would you put on UK missing on all three of Carey, Hurt, Wiseman?— Duncan Tyler Bell (@DuncanBellKY) August 19, 2018
Kentucky is going big-game hunting this fall and the Wildcats have placed a priority on the top two ranked big men, Vernon Carey and James Wiseman, along with top-five forward Matthew Hurt. There's a 10 percent chance, at most, that UK misses on all three.
While talk of late was that Kentucky is now the favorite for Carey, that seems to be off the mark. The Wildcats have made up major ground on Duke, the early favorite, but don't count out Michigan State and Miami in Carey's recruitment.
Wiseman, the long coveted big man from Memphis, has shown no signs of ending his recruitment any time soon. The local Memphis program has received the most buzz of late and Wiseman saying yes to Penny Hardaway should not come as a surprise.
Hurt is a priority for every blue blood program in America. North Carolina and Kansas received the most attention prior to this spring, while Minnesota, Indiana, Memphis, Louisville and Duke have picked things up with him. His recruitment could go a number of ways.
While Kentucky could swing and miss on all three targets, slim chance that John Calipari whiffs completely.
Who is Armando bacot more likely to get to come to unc with him. Cole Anthony, Josh Green, Jeremiah earl-Robinson or tre Mann?— Hunter Estes (@HunterEstes1) August 19, 2018
Armando Bacot's commitment was a giant boon for the Tar Heels last week as North Carolina now has two top-75 prospects in tow heading into the fall. Who might be next? We rank a group of Tre Mann, Cole Anthony, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Josh Green in order of who is likeliest to pledge.
Green: He grew up a Tar Heel fan in his native Australia. While defeating Arizona, Villanova, USC, UNLV and Kansas may be difficult, I believe Green ultimately ends up in Chapel Hill.
Mann: North Carolina needs a lead guard badly. While Jeremiah Francis fits the bill, Mann is in another category. This is not a done deal for the Tar Heels as many believe. Tennessee and Florida sit in a great spot, too.
Robinson-Earl: A high school teammate with Green and Bacot at IMG Academy, Robinson-Earl is down to a final five. While the Tar Heels are definitely in the mix, I see Robinson-Earl ending up at Kansas.
Anthony: Who knows what the five-star is thinking? Anthony did just visit campus earlier this month, but he is taking a number of other visits in the coming weeks. Don’t discount Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan or Duke, either.
Who do you see as #Pitt’s top priorities and most realistic targets for 2019?— Evan Firestone (@EvanFirestone) August 19, 2018
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel jumped right to it this spring thanks to the commitments of Xavier Johnson, Au’Diese Toney and Trey McGowens. While things have gone a bit silent since then, the Panthers have found traction with several prospects.
Qudus Wahab will visit Pitt next weekend as he is down to a final 12. Look for a final list to be made in the weeks ahead as the Panthers jostle with Virginia Tech, UConn, Syracuse and Georgetown, among others, in getting the chance to host Wahab again for an official visit.
Jalen Gaffney and Isaiah Wong have cut their lists already and the Panthers remain in the hunt. They are not thought of as a favorite for either, but they have made up major ground since the spring. Anthony Walker, while he has yet to cut his list just yet, is supposed to unofficially visit campus this week. Chris Ledlum has yet to settle into his recruitment but a list should be made soon.
Aidan Igiehon, Precious Achiuwa, Akok Akok, Kofi Cockburn and Lester Quinones may be more difficult to land.
The Panthers' frontcourt remains the primary concern this fall. If they can land someone in the mold of Wahab or Walker, momentum will then be regained after a strong end to its 2018 class.
Who do you think the #Hokies get for the 2019 class? They seem to be in the top 10 of a lot of guys.— KO (@kosuch8) August 19, 2018
Virginia Tech is in need of a big class in quantity and quality as the Hokies are in line to say goodbye to four to five players after the upcoming season.
Anthony Harris, a four-star guard and one of the best defenders nationally, is is hoping to visit Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest and UConn. The Hokies should be seen as the favorite and he will begin his official visit tour next month.
Pat Williams has been silent with his recruitment throughout the process but the Hokies are a major dark horse. NC State, Wake Forest, Ohio State, Florida State, Arizona and Texas are among the others in pursuit as the Wolfpack and Seminoles may be the two to beat.
Cashius McNeilly, a member of the 2020 class, has the chance to reclassify into the 2019 class. That decision has yet to be made but Virginia Tech is the favorite seeing that his uncle, Jamie McNeilly, is a staff member in Blacksburg.
Hokies fans should also keep tabs on Qudus Wahab, Robbie Beran, Brenden Tucker, James Bouknight, Jordan Wright, Tray Jackson, Emanuel Miller and Jaden Bediako.