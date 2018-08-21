If you had to put a percentage on it, What would percentage of likelihood would you put on UK missing on all three of Carey, Hurt, Wiseman? — Duncan Tyler Bell (@DuncanBellKY) August 19, 2018

Vernon Carey, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Kentucky is going big-game hunting this fall and the Wildcats have placed a priority on the top two ranked big men, Vernon Carey and James Wiseman, along with top-five forward Matthew Hurt. There's a 10 percent chance, at most, that UK misses on all three. While talk of late was that Kentucky is now the favorite for Carey, that seems to be off the mark. The Wildcats have made up major ground on Duke, the early favorite, but don't count out Michigan State and Miami in Carey's recruitment. Wiseman, the long coveted big man from Memphis, has shown no signs of ending his recruitment any time soon. The local Memphis program has received the most buzz of late and Wiseman saying yes to Penny Hardaway should not come as a surprise. Hurt is a priority for every blue blood program in America. North Carolina and Kansas received the most attention prior to this spring, while Minnesota, Indiana, Memphis, Louisville and Duke have picked things up with him. His recruitment could go a number of ways. While Kentucky could swing and miss on all three targets, slim chance that John Calipari whiffs completely.

Who is Armando bacot more likely to get to come to unc with him. Cole Anthony, Josh Green, Jeremiah earl-Robinson or tre Mann? — Hunter Estes (@HunterEstes1) August 19, 2018

Josh Green Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Armando Bacot's commitment was a giant boon for the Tar Heels last week as North Carolina now has two top-75 prospects in tow heading into the fall. Who might be next? We rank a group of Tre Mann, Cole Anthony, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Josh Green in order of who is likeliest to pledge. Green: He grew up a Tar Heel fan in his native Australia. While defeating Arizona, Villanova, USC, UNLV and Kansas may be difficult, I believe Green ultimately ends up in Chapel Hill. Mann: North Carolina needs a lead guard badly. While Jeremiah Francis fits the bill, Mann is in another category. This is not a done deal for the Tar Heels as many believe. Tennessee and Florida sit in a great spot, too. Robinson-Earl: A high school teammate with Green and Bacot at IMG Academy, Robinson-Earl is down to a final five. While the Tar Heels are definitely in the mix, I see Robinson-Earl ending up at Kansas. Anthony: Who knows what the five-star is thinking? Anthony did just visit campus earlier this month, but he is taking a number of other visits in the coming weeks. Don’t discount Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan or Duke, either.

Who do you see as #Pitt’s top priorities and most realistic targets for 2019? — Evan Firestone (@EvanFirestone) August 19, 2018

Qudus Wahab Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Who do you think the #Hokies get for the 2019 class? They seem to be in the top 10 of a lot of guys. — KO (@kosuch8) August 19, 2018