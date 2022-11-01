This week in Twitter Tuesday, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy dives into Indiana's pursuit of frontcourt players, Kentucky’s chances of landing two hyper-elite 2024 prospects and the generational transcendence of Guy Fieri.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JcyBTb210byBDeXJpbCBsb2NrZWQgaW4gb24gdGhlIHBybyByb3V0 ZT8gSWYgbm90LCB3aGF0IGNvbGxlZ2VzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGJlc3QgY2hhbmNl Pzxicj48YnI+V2hlcmUgZG9lcyBLZW50dWNreSBzdGFuZCB3aXRoIFRhaGFh ZCBQZXR0aWZvcmQgYW5kIERpbmsgUGF0ZT8gQW55IGNoYW5jZSB0aGV5IGxh bmQgYm90aCBJYW4gSmFja3NvbiBhbmQgVHJlIEpvaG5zb24/PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgS0cgKEkgYW0gSGVsbCkgKEBfX05vdEtHKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19fTm90S0cvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQ1NjQwOTMyODkzOTAw ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

As of now, Somto Cyril seems pretty interested in the idea of staying pro, but there’s still a long way to go and the talented big man intentionally kept his college options open by accepting a scholarship deal in lieu of a professional contract with Overtime Elite. He’s already taken an official to Cincinnati, and the Bearcats are worth keeping an eye on in the coming months. Programs such as Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee and Michigan are also involved to differing extents. Kentucky has also been kicking the tires but it’s too early to tell how serious things between Cyril and the Wildcats will get. As for the other part of the question, I’ll try to keep it short. I, along with most other people, love Kentucky’s chances with Ian Jackson as things stand. I think Tre Johnson will be a little trickier for the Wildcats, as landing two off-ball guards that thrive on scoring in the same class is a tall order even for John Calipari. Plus, extracting Johnson from the state of Texas won’t be easy with both Texas and Baylor making the five-star a priority. Landing both players certainly is possible, but I’d put the odds on it slightly below 50 percent based on nothing but my gut and how things seem to be shaping up.

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB3ZSBzdGlsbCBoYXZlIGEgY2hhbmNlIGZvciBSb24gSG9sbGFu ZD88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIZXJiZXJ0IEJsYW50b24gKEBTdG9ja0JsYW50b24p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RvY2tCbGFudG9uL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTg0OTc1MDE4MzA3NzYwMTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

I had to click this person’s profile to figure out who “we” is, and after wading through some … uhh … other tweets … I’m left with the assumption that “we” means “Kentucky” in this case. Look, it’s difficult to rule John Calipari out of any recruitment he decides he wants to be a part of. That said, Ronald Holland choosing Kentucky would be a shock. Texas and Arkansas seem to be the main players, with UCLA running in third. I’m not going to say “no chance” because it’s recruiting and I know better, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up, Herbert. Sorry I don’t have better news for you.

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgYXJlIHlhbGwgZG9pbj88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXVCDigJQgQWRv dSBUaGllcm8gRmFuIENsdWIgKEBXaWxkY2F0c1Rvbmd1ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XaWxkY2F0c1Rvbmd1ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4 NDU1MTIzOTI5MTEyMTY2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I can’t speak for Travis, but I’m doing really well. Thanks for asking. I saw a lot of Guy Fieri costumes over Halloween weekend and even encountered a “Girl Fieri.” I’m absolutely thrilled that America’s youth is engaging with Fieri content to this extent. What a positive sign for the futures of both Flavortown and the United States as a whole. Hope you are well, too

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG9zZSBJVeKAmXMgbmV4dCBjb21taXQgcmVnYXJkbGVzcyBvZiBj bGFzcz8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1 YmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWJiPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvYiBMdW5kZXIgKEBybHVuZGVyMTgpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmx1bmRlcjE4L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg0NTQx Nzk1MzUzOTcyNzM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjQs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==