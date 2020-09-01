Basketball Recruiting - Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky in good spot with Hopkins, Clark

The wheels keep spinning and while it was one of the quieter weeks on the commitment front, the month of September is due to bring its share of fireworks. In the latest #TwitterTuesday, we examine some of the recruiting world’s more heavily discussed topics including Kentucky’s ongoing recruiting chase, two four-star forwards set to commit on Sept. 9, and a bevy of other subjects.

Any Bryce Hopkins/ sky Clark update? — adam hunt (@adamhun27088169) August 30, 2020

Nothing really new on either account beyond Bryce Hopkins narrowing his list to a final nine on Sunday. The top-35 forward has shown little willingness to end his recruitment as early as some imagined when Kentucky offered two weeks ago.

Is UK the favorite? Yes, but it will not come easy. Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Providence and Texas are all finalists, according to Hopkins. A timetable for a decision has not been set and while Kentucky is one to watch, don’t underestimate the chance that Illinois, Indiana or Texas has with the four-star. Skyy Clark has not revealed yet when he is going to decide. For now, Kentucky is the favorite and it could take him in 2021 or 2022, but if Hunter Sallis were to commit to the Wildcats, too, chances are much greater that we see Clark in Lexington not until the fall of 2022. Do not underestimate the chances North Carolina has with Clark, though. The Tar Heels are among the favorites for both Clark and Sallis. If Sallis picks UK and Clark wants to play in college next fall, his talents could be on display in Chapel Hill. For now, the Wildcats are in a favorable spot with both Hopkins and Clark as we get closer to both their commitments. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

With no clear frontrunner, where do you see Michael James committing on Sep 9th? Also, is Eric Musselman done recruiting in the 2021 class, and who are his targets if he’s not? — That Guy🐗 (@MussBussFTW) August 30, 2020

Who do you think sits for the best spot for Ben Gregg? — Julian Lyngaas (@LyngaasJulian) August 30, 2020

When will Duke offer someone in the 2022 class and who might be the first few offers for them? — Phil Szuck (@PhilSzuck91) August 30, 2020

Are the Noles done recruiting for 2021? — John Kane (@JRKisBDK) August 30, 2020

Any updates on Mason Miller and Indiana? — Eric S Ryden (@44_cubfan) August 30, 2020