In this week's Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans looks at Memphis' five-star pursuit, discusses how Oklahoma State could complete its 2020 class and predicts where Kentucky strikes in the 2021 class.

If you had to choose right now, where would you think josh Christopher is going to go? Also, he tweeted about a date coming soon. When do you think that date is? If you can’t decide or don’t have an idea of when the date might be, then are there any updates on him in general? — Jesse Kirschner (@miggycabs24) February 23, 2020

I have been writing about Josh Christopher ending up at Michigan since early January. I even placed a FutureCast selection for him at a time when many had believed that he was more likely to end up at either Arizona State or Missouri. Last week, I broke down Michigan’s momentum with the five-star prospect despite the Sun Devils hosting him later on that day. Could Christopher make me look like a fool and pick Arizona State? Sure. I have been wrong before and I'll be wrong again, but the credible information that I am basing my reporting on has only gotten stronger by the week. All signs point toward him committing to the Wolverines. I think I know where he will end up, but I don't know when. It could happen at any time, but it would not surprise me if a decision isn't made until later next month.

Same old. Who will Penny/Mike ultimately sign in your educated guess for 2020 class? Are we looking as good in ‘21 class as many say? — Tigers (@tigersgrizz07) February 24, 2020

Jalen Green (GoFlashWin.com)

Who do you think is the next domino to fall for Oklahoma State after landing Moncrieffe? And do you foresee them testing the transfer market? — Blake Goddard (@BgodtheGoat) February 23, 2020

After the commitment of Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, the Pokes are going to continue to monitor who might emerge late in the year or pop up via decommitments thanks to the coaching carousel. Oklahoma State remains involved for four-star forward J.T. Thor but, just as we stated earlier last week, it looks as if he could potentially move back into the 2021 class and attempt to leap directly to the NBA. Another to keep tabs on is Adama Sanogo, who could reclassify into the 2020 class, though the Pokes have more work to do in catching up to his others suitors. Oklahoma State is in a good spot with Donovan Williams and I expect the four-star to visit Stillwater before committing. That brings us to the transfer realm. Mike Boynton, like most of his peers, has been very active with transfers since his hiring three years ago and that should remain the case in the coming weeks. If Oklahoma State can enroll two knockdown shooters, it could compete for a Big 12 title and attain even greater success in March 2021.

Does Kentucky have a legit shot with Kennedy Chandler? And how likely is a package deal with Chandler, Paolo, and Jaden Hardy to Kentucky? — Eli (@elihays03) February 23, 2020

I have written some in the past about Paolo Banchero wanting to team up with Kennedy Chandler in college but I don’t see this as a package deal where, if Banchero were to commit somewhere, that would immediately lead to the commitment from Chandler, or vice-versa. However, I do believe the two have forged a strong friendship and they understand that in order for the two to reach the success that they want at the next level, it would be much easier if they were teammates and not opponents. Over the weekend, Chandler took an unofficial visit to Kentucky. The Wildcats are one of the early favorites for the five-star but I don’t foresee an early commitment. He has a ton of leverage thanks to a rather slim pool of elite point guards in the 2021 class and with many of the bluebloods and national entities needing someone in his mold. Duke remains my pick for Chandler, though don’t underestimate Tennessee, nor should one count out the Wildcats, Memphis or North Carolina. Is there a chance that Chandler picks Kentucky in the end? Yes, but I actually like the chances of Hardy and Banchero together at UK, rather than Chandler and Banchero. Kentucky holds my FutureCast selection for both Hardy and Banchero and, if there is one prediction that I am most confident in, it is Hardy selecting UK. Expect for the recruitments of Chandler and Banchero to be drawn out while I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kentucky get on the board earlier rather than later with Hardy being the likeliest to get the Wildcats going in the 2021 class.

Will Jeffress prediction? — Nate Grant (@NJG89869471) February 24, 2020

