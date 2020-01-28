Conference play as heated up and so has the recruitments of a number of prospects in the 2021 class. While many programs have further work to do in the 2020 class, others have geared their attention to the younger classes. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we take a closer look at what Josh Christopher may do, but also assess the situations surrounding Matthew Cleveland, Charles Bediako, JD Davison and sophomore standout Caleb Houstan.

MORE: Roundtable on updated 2020 rankings



2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

Michigan still out front for Josh Christopher or is ASU making up ground while UM sputters a bit on the court? — Adam Crowell (@Adam_Crowell) January 26, 2020

Michigan’s recent downturn on the playing floor isn't going to deter Josh Christopher from committing to the Wolverines. If anything, it might just highlight how big of a need they have in the backcourt for someone like Christopher who could take over the primary scoring role next year. However, Arizona State is in a good spot for Christopher. While Michigan didn’t start recruiting him until the hiring of Juwan Howard, Bobby Hurley made him their top target dating back to his underclassman years. The Sun Devils also enrolled his brother, Caleb Christopher, this fall, so ASU has a lot going for it. In the end, I don’t expect a decision from Christopher any time soon. Rather, look for the five-star guard to sift through his finalists that consists of Arizona State and Michigan, along with Missouri and UCLA, before making his commitment once the season is over with. It looks as if it is neck-and-neck affair between ASU and Michigan at the moment.

What are Georgia Tech’s chances with Matthew Cleveland — Mychal Hunter (@ACCBR1) January 26, 2020

It doesn’t seem as if Matthew Cleveland is anywhere near a college decision, but whenever the time does come, Georgia Tech should have a heavy say. The Yellow Jackets were really the first high-major program to prioritize Cleveland prior to his initial breakout last summer. The now top-40 junior holds offers from many of the top regional power programs, but Georgia Tech has a few things going for it. First, both of Cleveland’s parents attended the school. Cleveland also deeply values the educational aspect that the school can afford thanks to the investment that he has made in the classroom. Lastly, the school is located less than a 30-minute drive from his own school. The rapport that he has with Josh Pastner and his staff may pay off with a commitment down the road.



Charles bediako update? — J feezy (@OlFeezy321) January 26, 2020

Charles Bediako

Nothing has changed since the last time we caught up with Chares Bediako at the beginning of the month. The four-star junior is nowhere near publishing a school list at this time but rather, is more focused on completing his high school season before taking a closer look into his recruitment. The interest geared towards him is worthwhile because of his talent and the lack of prospect’s build in his mold. Duke offered earlier in the winter, a scholarship could be taken whether he wants to reclassify into the 2020 class, or remain with his original 2021 class. Alabama has also been in frequent contact with him thanks to Keon Ambrose-Hylton, a Tide signee, teaming up with Bediako on the high school circuit. Also, keep an eye on Michigan State, who has begun to invest greater attention into his recruitment. However, I don’t expect for Bediako to do anything with his recruitment any time soon. If he were to reclassify, that decision wouldn’t be made until the summer and after he plays on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Uplay Canada bunch. In the meantime, expect for more of the nationally relevant programs to jump into the recruitment of the Canadian standout.

Where do you see JD Davidson committing? Who is Bama’s next commit? — Brian Hunt (@brian62830) January 26, 2020

JD Davison, while he has been one of the more difficult prospects to see this winter thanks to playing one of the more desolate areas, has become a priority target for some of the top programs near him. Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been hot on his heels but the two schools to watch are Alabama and Memphis. Each have been in to see Davison a number of times this season and his commitment is not expected anytime soon, it is within reason to view the Tide and Tigers as the two leaders for him. He could also potentially visit Memphis this weekend for their game against UConn. Outside of Davison, Alabama is not anywhere near securing a commitment but it will be active this spring. The Tide have started to recruit a number of Rivals150 juniors including the aforementioned Davison, along with Peyton Daniels, Malaki Branham, Bediako and Josh Primo, the latter two who could reclassify into the 2020 class later this year.

What are your thoughts about the recent UNC offer to Caleb Houstan? — Blayne Weber (@blayne_weber) January 26, 2020