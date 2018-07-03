Where does Carolina stand w Bacot? Do you expect us to make a move on Josh Green? — Greer T (@gthreadgill7929) July 1, 2018

Armando Bacot Courtesy of Adidas

We discussed in detail last week what is ahead for North Carolina and Josh Green and I believe that Carolina will ultimately offer Green. Seeing that Green is someone that checks a lot of boxes for a program like North Carolina, there is no reason why the Tar Heels wouldn't pursue him. Armando Bacot, a five-star prospect in the 2019 class, has been stuck on a final 10 for the past few months. Nothing has changed in recent weeks and while Duke was the perceived favorite for him during the spring months, momentum has been drifting in North Carolina’s direction. VCU, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Duke should be seen as heavy contenders, too, but North Carolina is likely the favorite as July begins.

Latest on Vernon Carey? — plainname (@plainname1) July 1, 2018

Vernon Carey, Jr. USA Basketball

There's nothing much new on the Vernon Carey front. The top-ranked junior is in Argentina at the moment, playing with the United States 17-under unit where he is hoping to secure his second-consecutive MVP on the international stage. Carey is down to a final five of Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina, Miami and Kentucky, Duke was thought to be in the pole position several weeks back and while the Blue Devils still are a favorite, the other four finalists should not be discounted, either. This isn’t a closed deal as many had believed before. Look for a commitment sometime in the winter as Carey wants to take official visits to his finalists during the college basketball season and then sign during the late period in April.

UConn has had a bunch of 2019 unofficial visits over the past few weeks (Gaffney, Achiuwa, Cockburn, Akok). Any feedback on how those visits went and which recruits are most realistic to be a part of UConn’s 2019 class? — Ryan (@YoungJands) July 1, 2018

Precious Achiuwa Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Is joe Girard Syracuse bound? — Cuse_ball (@cuse_bb) July 1, 2018

Joe Girard Jon Lopez/Nike

We broke the news earlier this week that Rivals150 standout Joe Girard would be taking his first and only official visit prior to the July evaluation periods to Syracuse. The Orange love their shooters and not many are better at just that than Girard. His close proximity to campus only adds more fuel to the fire that he could suit up for the Orange in the future. A pledge this weekend would not have surprised and while he has decided to remain uncommitted, the Orange should be seen as the top contender for his signature. He is down to a group of six including Syracuse, Duke, Boston College, Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame. There has been talk about Girard visiting Penn State in September, but nothing has been solidified at the moment. While the names of Duke, Michigan and Notre Dame could sway some, and the pressing needs at Penn State and Boston College remain pertinent, the Orange are the one to beat as the July evaluation periods approach.

Jeff Capel has put out a lot of offers to high-level kids in the 2019 class. Which ones have the best chance at committing to the Panthers? — Kent Nicholson (@FriendlessKent) July 1, 2018

Greg Gannt Kelly Kline / Under Armour