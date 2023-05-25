It’s Twitter Thursday, and Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy has solicited questions about all sorts of things related to college hoops recruiting. This week, he fields questions about Kentucky, Louisville and which fictional coach would make the best recruiter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIG5ld3MgZm9yIFVLPyBFdmVyPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhbm5l ciAoQFRfSGFsbDEyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rf SGFsbDEyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYxMDI0NDczNjkxMTYwNTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

I’m not gonna lie to you here, Tanner, good news is hard to come by in Lexington these days. That said, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel… even if you have to squint to see it. That good news comes in the form of Karter Knox, who has to be seen as a Kentucky lean, and is off to a blazing start to the grassroots campaign. Knox feels like a lock to move further into the top 10 when the rankings update in June. He’s also a good bet to land at UK as long as John Calipari is still the coach, so there’s that. They are also among the programs heavily in the mix for top-flight point guard Boogie Fland and four-star wing Billy Richmond. Is that the level of good news you wanted? Probably not, but I’m trying my best here. In all honesty, Kentucky isn’t going to play with seven players next year. I understand the remaining portal options look less than inspiring, but things may get better on that front when the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline hits next month. I fully expect Kentucky to make overtures to the big names that may shake out of that, including Jullian Phillips. Will theft get any of them? Who knows, but all is not lost. I promise.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3Vpc3ZpbGxlIDIwMjQgcmVjcnVpdGluZz8gV2hvIGFyZSBvdXIg dG9wIHByb3NwZWN0cyBhbmQgZG8gd2UgaGF2ZSBhIGNoYW5jZSB3aXRoIEtu b3g/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGFsa2luZ1R5Y2VEb2xs8J+UtOKaq++4jyAoQEJv bGluZ1R5Y2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9saW5n VHljZS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MTA0MDg0NjI0OTExOTc1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Labaron Philon (Rivals.com)

I think Knox’s recruitment will open up if, for some reason, John Calipari isn’t at Kentucky when the five-star forward is ready to sign his letter of intent. Otherwise, it’s gonna be an uphill battle for everyone else. There’s simply too much working in UK’s favor here. Knox has a relationship with Calipari that stretches back years. He’s familiar with the Kentucky campus and tradition. There’s also the fact that the sitting Kentucky head coach developed his older brother into a one-and-done lottery pick. Now, if this year’s Wildcats fall apart completely or Calipari and the school part ways for any reason, then we have a real conversation on our hands. As for 2024 targets, it’s tough to say. A lot of Louisville’s priority targets are already off the board and, as we all have learned, Kenny Payne and his staff move in silence on the recruiting trail. They have, however, shown a recent knack for pushing their way in with prospects at the last minute or snagging commitments from prospects that decommit from their original choice. Be aware of that, but also watch Labaron Philon, who seems to have had his interest piqued by Payne and company to some extent.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGZpY3Rpb25hbCBjb2FjaCAoVFYvRmlsbSkgd291bGQgYmUg dGhlIGJlc3QgY29sbGVnZSBiYXNrZXRiYWxsIHJlY3J1aXRlcj88L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBOaWNrIENvZmZleSAoQFRoZUNhcmRDb25uZWN0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNhcmRDb25uZWN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNjYx MTA3OTQ5MDM1NDU0NDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK