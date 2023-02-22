Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXN0IG9mIHBsYXllcnMgaW4gMjAyNCB3aG8gbWF5IGJlIHJlYWR5 IHRvIGNvbW1pdCBiZWZvcmUgQUFVIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJp dmFsczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXaW50ZXJzIChAQ2xpcGJvYXJkRFcpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2xpcGJvYXJkRFcvc3RhdHVz LzE2Mjc3MTAxNzk3NDI0NDk2NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This is tricky because you never know which way the wind will blow at the 11th hour. Timetables are often pushed back due to NIL or a myriad of other factors – also because “the start of the AAU season” means different things in different places. Are we talking all grassroots events or are we using the start of the shoe circuits? Either way, there’s no reason to split hairs. I’ll just spit up a few guys I think will be making a quick decision following the high school season. Naasir Cunningham: We could be getting close to a decision from the Overtime Elite star. I see Memphis as the frontrunner here and a recent, mid-week visit to campus solidified that view. Duke obviously should never be counted out of anything, and Rutgers remains some level of threat, but it seems as though Cunningham is hammering things out with Memphis and could make things official in the next month or so. Carter Bryant: I think we could see a Bryant commitment in the next month. Arizona and Gonzaga seem to be the major players for the five-star forward. I heard a few weeks back that the Wildcats were the team to beat, but that may have changed since I last touched base with those in the know. Still, I think Bryant will be committing sooner than later. Kur Teng: Teng has narrowed his focus to include just Providence, Michigan State and Rutgers. He recently toured Providence, and will be on campus at Rutgers for an official visit over the weekend. It’s been hard to nail down a no-doubt leader between the three schools, but people close to the Rutgers program seem to feel confident about the Scarlet Knights’ chances. Whatever happens, I think the talented guard is a good bet to be off the board by the time grassroots season hits its stride.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB5b3UgY291bGQgb25seSBwaWNrIG9uZSwgYW5kIG9ubHkgb25l IGxlYWRlciBmb3IgQXNhIE5ld2VsbCBhcyBvZiB0aGlzIG1vbWVudCwgd2hv IHdvdWxkIGl0IGJlPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I2l1YmI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iIEx1bmRlciAoQHJsdW5kZXIxOCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ybHVuZGVyMTgvc3RhdHVz LzE2Mjc2OTEwNjc0OTQ1Njc5MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

This question comes at an opportune time, as I wrote 800 words on this exact subject earlier this week. You can find those words here, but I’ll happily go into more detail here, as I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on where things stand with Newell. First, understand that schools not named “Georgia” or “Indiana” feel like window dressing at this juncture. Could that change down the road? Sure, but, at least for now, Newell’s recruitment is Hoosiers vs. Bulldogs. The reason I give Georgia the edge is multifold. First, Newell’s brother, Jaden, is currently on the UGA roster. Secondly, Newell was born in Athens and has family still in the area. Third is his relationship with Bulldog assistant Erik Pastrana, who has offered Newell three separate times at three different coaching stops, including giving the five-star his first-ever offer years back while Pastrana was at Oklahoma State. All of that said, Indiana is definitely in striking distance and a serious player. I’m told Newell’s biggest worry when it comes to UGA is whether or not it can win at a significant clip in the coming years. Georgia’s big improvement this year is certainly a step in the right direction and may have helped ease that worry a bit, but Indiana - which is likely to play in its second consecutive NCAA Tournament next month - is obviously more stable on that front. How UGA finishes the season, in addition to how its roster projects for the future, will play a part. My official stance is that the Bulldogs hold the advantage, but I wouldn’t bet much more than lunch on it right now.

*****

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZXZpbiBOYXNoIGFuZCBQYXVsIFdpZ2h0IHBsYXllZCBjb2xsZWdl IGhvb3BzIGFuZCB3ZW50IG9uIHRvIGZpbmQgZmFtZSBpbiB0aGUgc3F1YXJl ZCBjaXJjbGUuIFdoYXQgY3VycmVudCBjb2xsZWdlIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgcGxh eWVyKHMpIGNvdWxkIHlvdSBzZWUgbWFpbiBldmVudGluZyB5ZWFycyBkb3du IHRoZSByb2FkPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlcmVrIExhcnNvbiAoQGRlcmVrbGFy c29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RlcmVrbGFyc29u L3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MDI3MjczNzM0NTA4NTQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=