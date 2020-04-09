Tulsa transfer Jeriah Horne turned 22 on Thursday and part of his celebration included a commitment to play his final year in the Pac 12.

The 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior told Rivals.com that he has committed to Tad Boyle and Colorado.

"The style of play at Colorado takes me in the direction I imagined for my last year," said Horne. "Greater intensity on both ends of the court is one of my personal goals going forward and, from interactions with the coaching staff, my goal matches Colorado’s expectations.