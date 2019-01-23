Wood broke down his commitment with Rivals.com. “Me and my family love the staff and opportunity there,” he said. “I love Coach (Mike) Dunleavy and the staff. I want to help make Tulane a powerhouse one day.”

In hopes of moving up the AAC pecking order, Tulane picked up one of its top commitments within the past 10 years in the form of Rivals150 junior Elijah Wood . A four-star prospect from Maryland, Wood is a tremendous addition for the Green Wave, bringing a quality scoring punch and versatility to the perimeter.

Selecting the AAC program over offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Seton Hall and Xavier, Wood felt there was no need to wait in making his college choice. “I just wanted to get started with them early so I could focus on other aspects such as school and winning a state title for my school,” he stated.

A strong pull for the Green Wave, Wood is valued most for his scoring abilities on the perimeter. A 6-foot-5 wing that can convert from each level, the Rivals150 prospect is an above average athlete that can operate as a secondary playmaker in the backcourt. He brings plenty of value to the defensive end, thanks to his ranginess, length and quickness where he could garner the coveted 3-and-D label in college.

Wood becomes Dunleavy’s first Rivals150 pick-up during his tenure as the head coach at Tulane. They will enroll three-star center Nobal Days next fall and will also be bolstered by the services of junior college forward Henri Langton. Wood is the first member of Tulane’s 2020 class.