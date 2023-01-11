“A decision is going to come earlier than the summer for me,” Flowers told Rivals. “I’m thinking maybe in March or April. It could actually even be sooner. Whenever my heart says it’s best.”

And while he plans to continue to take visits and do research, the Lincolntown (NC) Combine Academy standout is eying a commitment that could come sooner rather than later.

The No. 24 prospect in the 2024 class, Trentyn Flowers has narrowed his focus to include just five schools. Alabama , Creighton , Arkansas, North Carolina and Louisville are the last schools standing in the race to land the forward’s pledge, and Flowers says all stand on equal footing at this juncture.

CREIGHTON -- “I took an official there and had a really amazing visit. Coach [Greg] McDermott and Coach Jalen [Courtney-Williams] do a great job of recruiting me and coming to see me and all that, The way that they play, is good for me. I like that style of play, and that's a big reason they landed in my top five.”

ARKANSAS -- “Coach [Eric Musselman] and that staff is really amazing. They do a good job of recruiting me. They kind of refer to me as possibly being the next Anthony Black for them. Another thing that’s big for me is the style of play and just how much I like Coach Muss. I like him as a person and I like the style of play he teaches.”

LOUISVILLE-- Louisville is another one that really just showed me how great it was with a great official visit, Coach [Kenny Payne] and Coach Nolan [Smith] do a great job coming to see me. I’m always talking to them, and I feel like we got close. Even though they haven;t had the best season this year, the program history speaks for itself. It’s clear they’ll be back when you know where Coach KP and Coach Nolan came from. They do a great job.

NORTH CAROLINA-- “Coach Hubert [Davis] is doing an amazing job there and is doing an amazing job of recruiting me. Then, the history of North Carolina. Michael Jordan went there. It produces a lot of legends and a lot of greats. I’m trying to have a great career and be in the conversation as one of those guys there. Really, with the history and what they have going on there and it being in my backyard, it wouldn’t even make sense to not have them in my top schools.”

ALABAMA-- “They fit in because I think I could really fit in there. Because They have a very good plan and see me as a Brandon Miller and also coach Oats being a good coach and they’ve kept in good contact.”



