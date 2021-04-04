Basketball Recruiting - Tre King hearing from Big East and ACC programs

Tre King stands 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds. He put his name in the transfer portal as a two-time All-OVC selection and averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for Eastern Kentucky this season. “I believe my best skill set is versatility, my ability to play multiple positions on the floor as well as guard multiple positions," King said. Naturally, when you put up these numbers, with these measurables and have this type of success, college programs will take quick notice. “I feel like I have a lot of people who are showing serious interest in me. I would say Georgetown, Xavier, Virginia Tech and Marquette are on me the hardest, in my opinion," King said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia Tech: “They believe that I fit they’re style of play and what they are all about as a program. I really like the speed they play, and their grind it out, gritty style. They believe that I would shine there and they think they could help me get to the next level as well. I talk a lot with assistant coach Chester Frazier.” “Georgetown, Xavier and Marquette are all in the Big East which is a historic basketball conference with great tradition. The biggest thing they have all said to me is they are right on the cusp of doing something special and each believes that I could be the piece that really helps them get over the hump. They also are all saying they can help me to become a more complete player and help me reach my dream of playing in the NBA.” Georgetown: “I have gotten to watch Georgetown some this past year, in the Big East and NCAA tournaments. Head coach Patrick Ewing has been in contact with me directly.” Xavier: “This past season I actually got the play against them at the beginning of the year. Head coach Travis Steele and assistant coach Dante Jackson have been reaching out.” Marquette: “I really don’t know much about Marquette since their recent coaching change, but I have been in pretty regular contact with assistant coach Cody Hatt.”

