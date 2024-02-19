The transfer portal era is in its golden age, as transfers become a more important part of the sport with each passing year. So today, Rivals.com takes a retrospective look at the moves that shaped last offseason with a check in on the top five prospects in the 2023 transfer rankings. Below, our Rob Cassidy explores the five most high-profile faces in new places and dives into how things have worked out since each opted for a change in scenery.

Advertisement

HUNTER DICKINSON

Last year at Michigan: 18.5 PPG 9.0 RPG, 1.5 APG This year at Kansas: 18.2 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.2 APG There wasn’t ever much doubt that Dickinson would make a massive impact in the Big 12, and things have gone according to plan thus far. The former Michigan star has lived up to his All-American pedigree this season and is averaging a double-double for one of the top teams in the country. Dickinson has been asked to do a lot for a Jayhawks squad that lacks elite depth and has answered the bell time and time again for Bill Self, who has a history of leaning on veterans over even the most talented freshmen. The senior is a lock to garner All-Big 12 honors and will be in the mix for a few national accolades as well.

*****

KEL'EL WARE

Last year at Oregon: 6.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.3 BPG This year at Indiana: 14.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG The knock on Ware at Oregon was his lack of a consistent motor, but those concerns have faded during his time at Indiana. The situation in Bloomington seems to suit him better than the culture he left when he departed Oregon. That much is clear. Not only is it showing in the numbers, but it’s also apparent in Ware’s draft stock, which has improved significantly this season. Currently projected as an early second-round pick by most publications, Ware could sneak into the first round with a strong close to the season and solid pre-draft workouts. The 7-footer’s size, versatility, fluidity and skill set are made for the NBA, so it’s not a stretch to think he could continue to rise up draft boards late in the season.

*****

GRANT NELSON

Last year at North Dakota State: 17.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.1 APG This year at Alabama: 12.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.8 APG The jump from the Summit League to the SEC has taken a small-but-expected toll on Nelson’s numbers, but he’s been the solid contributor fans expected him to be when he committed to Alabama back in June. He’s started every game for the SEC-leading Crimson Tide. The move hasn’t helped Nelson’s professional stock in the way he’d hoped, as he’s not currently projected to be picked in June’s NBA Draft by most outlets. Alas, the transfer has been a net positive for Alabama, as the 6-foot-11 power forward is the team’s third-leading scorer and has shown up in a few big moments this season. If it was the ability to chase a title that led to Nelson’s transfer, things have definitely worked out even if the move hasn’t done anything to help his draft projection.

*****

KERR KRISA

Last year at Arizona: 9.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 5.1 APG This year at West Virginia: 11.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.5 APG Things have obviously not gone according to plan since Krisa signed with West Virginia. Bob Huggins, the coach to which he originally committed, was fired following a DUI arrest, but Krisa decided to stay put in Morgantown after a brief return to the portal. He was hit with a nine-game suspension from the NCAA back in October because of an investigation into impermissible benefits he received during his time at Arizona. Krisa has played in just 15 games for the Mountaineers this season and has struggled at times, especially when it comes to ball security. The junior will have the option to return to Morgantown next season and could take a big step forward if he chooses to do so based on the fact that he’ll find himself playing in a new system for a new coach once the Mountaineers make a hire, as it’s unlikely that interim head coach Josh Eilert will get the job permanently.

*****

JORDAN DINGLE