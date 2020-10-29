Basketball Recruiting - Transfer could help Justin Neely's options expand

Three-star forward Justin Neely has a handful of offers and some high major interest, but he’s hoping a change of school will help his options grow exponentially. Now at Florida’s West Oaks Academy, Neely will play a national schedule against and alongside other major prospects, which will provide him every opportunity to raise his stock with college coaches. Below, Neely discusses where things stand and where he hopes things go from here.





ON SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH

"I’ve been talking to Temple, VCU, Washington State and UTSA. Actually, Stanford just got in the mix. Stanford hasn’t offered or anything like that, but they just reached out recently."





ON WHICH PROGRAM STANDS OUT

" I’m not really leaning toward anyone right now. I’m just looking at options. I still have a whole season. Schools are going to get to see how I do with the national schedule we play at West Oaks."





ON THE LAST COACH HE SPOKE WITH

"One of the assistants from Stanford."





ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH STANFORD

"He was saying that they are going to be continuing to watch me play this season. I’m going to be playing against some of the top teams in the country this year, so they’ll be watching that."





ON TEMPLE

"They’re interested in me now. I just have to continue to work. That’s all I know."





ON WASHINGTON STATE

"It’s far away but I don’t really care much because I’m just looking for the best situation for me."



