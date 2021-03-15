Basketball Recruiting - Trae Clayton hoping to narrow recruitment down this summer

Trae Clayton is ranked No. 129 in the 2022 Rivals150, the Lewisville/iSchool Academy junior is the No. 38 small forward in his class.

“To me I am really a floor general out there. From a positional standpoint I feel like I can control the offense at times. I try to get to the rim a lot and let my game kind of flow out to the perimeter. I bring energy to the floor, I really try to be a high energy guy out there.”

Clayton has played a national schedule, in some of the largest events of the season and coaches have taken notice of his game.

“I've got offers from TCU, Texas, Nebraska, Mississippi State, New Mexico State and Howard. I would say I am hearing from Texas and Nebraska the most right now.”