Basketball Recruiting - Trae Clayton hoping to narrow recruitment down this summer

Trae Clayton hoping to narrow recruitment down this summer
Trae Clayton is ranked No. 129 in the 2022 Rivals150, the Lewisville/iSchool Academy junior is the No. 38 small forward in his class.
“To me I am really a floor general out there. From a positional standpoint I feel like I can control the offense at times. I try to get to the rim a lot and let my game kind of flow out to the perimeter. I bring energy to the floor, I really try to be a high energy guy out there.”
Clayton has played a national schedule, in some of the largest events of the season and coaches have taken notice of his game.
“I've got offers from TCU, Texas, Nebraska, Mississippi State, New Mexico State and Howard. I would say I am hearing from Texas and Nebraska the most right now.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Texas: “I had a Zoom meeting with coach (Shaka) Smart but I have really been talking with coach Cody (Hatt) the entire time. Me and my family really like how big the school is and how they are academic wise. I like how they are doing. The coaching staff and I have a really good relationship."
Nebraska: “I talk with coach (Fred) Hoiberg some and coach Matt (Abdelmassih) a lot. We have a very strong relationship. I would say I talk to Nebraska more than Texas really, I mean we talk at least once a week guaranteed. I like their style of play, I like the coaches. On our Zoom meetings, they show me exactly where I will fit in their offense.”
“Auburn, Florida, Clemson and Gonzaga I think are really close to offering.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am going to look closely at the academics, that's big to me and my family. Outside of that I want to have a great relationship with the coaching staff and then how I fit into the offense and my minutes I will be playing,” Clayton said. “I actually talked with my mom recently about a time frame, we are going to look to narrow things down to a top five at the end of this summer. And probably look to commit before Christmas.”