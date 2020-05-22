A 6-foot-8 small forward prospect that just completed his junior season at The Patrick School in New Jersey, Kuminga has been a heavily recruited and prioritized prospect since his high school career began. On Friday, he decided to narrow his school list to a group of four that consists of Auburn , Duke , Kentucky , and Texas Tech , while the G-League is also a legitimate option in the fall.

The top-rated prospect in the 2021 class, Jon Kuminga has taken the final step with his recruitment before coming to a decision for college. While rumors continue to swirl around a potential reclassification later this summer, Kuminga has cut his school list for the final time.

Kuminga has taken just one unofficial visit this entire calendar year which placed him on Georgia’s campus the first weekend in March. His brother, Joel Ntambwe, is a sophomore on the Texas Tech roster, which adds another layer to his recruitment.

The hope is that on-campus recruiting can begin again soon and that he could potentially visit any of his finalists in the official variety. Beyond just picking a school, Kuminga could also make the move into the 2020 class in the coming months, and there is always a chance that he skews the college path entirely and chooses the new G-League select program and follow in the footsteps of Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, before then beginning his NBA career.

Wherever Kuminga ultimately ends up, one should expect an immediate presence on the perimeter that can play up to three separate positions in the half-court setting. He is an explosive athlete at the basket that can score out of isolation sets, possesses tremendous defensive versatility, a solid work ethic and the talent that only a few within the sport currently boast.