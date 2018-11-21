The nation’s top ranked senior, Vernon Carey, has taken the final step towards his college decision. Originally down to a final five for the past two months, Carey has erased two of his finalists and is now down to three, a group consisting of Duke, Michigan State and UNC, he told Rivals.com.

Carey is done with his official visit tour where he has taken trips to each of the schools remaining in the picture this fall. Miami, the hometown program and the place where his father and mother each attended, did not make the cut, and neither did Kentucky, the most successful program on the recruiting trail over the past ten years.

Instead, Carey will either play in the ACC or in the Big 10 next year. Michigan State made a major move within his recruitment a year ago and was the only school to host Carey twice in the official variety this calendar year. While Duke loss major ground this summer as they were the perceived favorite entering the travel season, they seemingly made up the ground that they had lost and are fighting toe-to-toe with MSU.