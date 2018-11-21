Top-ranked Vernon Carey down to three
The nation’s top ranked senior, Vernon Carey, has taken the final step towards his college decision. Originally down to a final five for the past two months, Carey has erased two of his finalists and is now down to three, a group consisting of Duke, Michigan State and UNC, he told Rivals.com.
Carey is done with his official visit tour where he has taken trips to each of the schools remaining in the picture this fall. Miami, the hometown program and the place where his father and mother each attended, did not make the cut, and neither did Kentucky, the most successful program on the recruiting trail over the past ten years.
Instead, Carey will either play in the ACC or in the Big 10 next year. Michigan State made a major move within his recruitment a year ago and was the only school to host Carey twice in the official variety this calendar year. While Duke loss major ground this summer as they were the perceived favorite entering the travel season, they seemingly made up the ground that they had lost and are fighting toe-to-toe with MSU.
North Carolina is the dark horse for Carey as he was minutes away from cancelling his official visit to Chapel Hill earlier this month. Instead, the Tar Heels sit in his final three thanks to their the big man reliant offense and up-tempo system, coinciding with the family feel around the program, all of which caught Carey’s eye during his visit.
No timetable is set for a commitment but one should be expected before the new year arrives. All visits are complete and no others are in the works.
Where Carey ultimately ends up remains in question but it would be a surprise if he does select UNC. Michigan State and Duke have possessed the leader chair for the past two years and barring anything unforeseen, Durham or East Lansing will be the landing spot for the nation’s best senior prospect.