BOSSI'S BEST: How much impact have No. 1 prospects had in college?

Duke it is for the nation’s top-ranked prospect, Vernon Carey. The five-star standout announced his commitment to the Blue Devils during a ceremony at his high school’s gymnasium Thursday. Carey chose Duke over Michigan State and North Carolina.

Carey discussed his feelings for Duke with Rivals.com.

“They are just telling me that I can be special and that he (Mike Krzyzewski) is the best coach to make me special,” he said. “The atmosphere and the campus, along with the teammates and the brotherhood, along with the upperclassmen, they do a good job of helping the newer guys on campus.”

A 6-foot-10 center prospect that can play either frontcourt position, Carey is a tremendous pick-up and, with next season's roster in mind, is one of the biggest pledges that Coach K has received in recent years. Carey has the chance to be a central figure of Duke’s offense next year due to the potential departures of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Marques Bolden.