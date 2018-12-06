Top-ranked Vernon Carey announces commitment to Duke
Duke it is for the nation’s top-ranked prospect, Vernon Carey. The five-star standout announced his commitment to the Blue Devils during a ceremony at his high school’s gymnasium Thursday. Carey chose Duke over Michigan State and North Carolina.
Carey discussed his feelings for Duke with Rivals.com.
“They are just telling me that I can be special and that he (Mike Krzyzewski) is the best coach to make me special,” he said. “The atmosphere and the campus, along with the teammates and the brotherhood, along with the upperclassmen, they do a good job of helping the newer guys on campus.”
A 6-foot-10 center prospect that can play either frontcourt position, Carey is a tremendous pick-up and, with next season's roster in mind, is one of the biggest pledges that Coach K has received in recent years. Carey has the chance to be a central figure of Duke’s offense next year due to the potential departures of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Marques Bolden.
Carey is the third top-ranked prospect to commit to Duke in the last six years, joining Jahlil Okafor and Barrett. The five-star standout brings a mighty pedigree to Durham from the high school, travel and international ranks.
He has gold medals in consecutive summers with United States under-16 and under-17 teams, took his University School to the GEICO National High School finals and was a top stand out on the Nike circuit for the past two years. Just this past summer, he posted sparkling per-game averages of 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Carey will be joined by two others next fall, as five-star wing Wendell Moore and four-star guard Boogie Ellis have already inked with the Blue Devils. Coach K's program remains in pursuit of top-10 forwards Matthew Hurt and Isaiah Stewart.