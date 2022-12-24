FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, Tre Johnson and his recruitment carry some level of unpredictability. The five-star has taken just two official visits, trips to Baylor and Texas . Kentucky will become the third when Johnson hits Lexington on Jan 28. Johnson recently discussed the upcoming visit and his recruitment as a whole with Rivals.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I just have one visit. I’m going to Kentucky in January.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING IN LEXINGTON

“I just want to see the atmosphere and the fans. I want to see the campus overall.”

ON THE PITCH FROM BAYLOR

“They want me to be one of their one-and-done guards. That;s how they see me. They also tell me that they’ll give me freedom. Down there, it’s more of an NBA style, with everyone spaced out. They want to let me come off ball screens and make decisions.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Everyone seems to be recruiting me about the same. Everybody is keeping in touch.”

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME HE’S TRYING TO DEVELOP

“Just my playmaking and my leadership, That and helping out a lot more getting rebounds. Those are the main things I’m working on right now.”

ON WHEN HE MIGHT COMMIT

“I don’t know when, to be honest. Right now, I’m just thinking about it. I make notes on schools and try to use that to weigh the pros and cons of each one.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“Player development and relationship with the coaching staff. Those are the main two factors.”