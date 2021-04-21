Basketball Recruiting - Top programs intrigued by young phenom Jahseem Felton

His game has already drawn the interest of some big-name college programs around the country.

“I bring energy, I play defense. I can score the ball and handle under pressure, too," Felton said. "I bring a lot of energy to the floor, but with my scoring and my handle I hear a lot of people say I play like Ja Morant .”

Jahseem Felton has carried a big reputation with him since middle school as he has been ranked, by many, among the top players in his class since the sixth grade.

Georgetown: “They’re a big-time school. Coach Patrick Ewing is a great coach, and Allen Iverson is one of the greatest point guards ever. It seems like a great place. I’ve heard a lot about it since I was a young person.”

Kansas: “You know Kansas is a big-time school, everybody loves them. You know, I am young so they tell me to keep working and to be good at school and to fall in love with the process.”

Florida: “An SEC school, great offer. A lot of great players come from there. A lot of people from my AAU team (BMaze Elite) went there, so I know some people there.”

Ole Miss: “I’m just now learning a lot about them. Another SEC school, so great league. I love how they play freely, they give their guards a lot of freedom.”

Wake Forest: “They’re close to home. CP3 (Chris Paul), a point guard who came from there. A great program, in the ACC and everyone wants an ACC offer.

South Alabama: “People don’t really know about South Alabama, they got a lot of accolades. A lot of people who have gone there, who have played for those coaches, have gone on to play overseas and stuff.