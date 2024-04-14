As college basketball’s transfer portal continues to burst at the seams, we take a look at the best available prospects at each position. From former top tier high school prospects to late bloomers who outplayed one-time upper echelon high school stars in college, the portal’s depth of talent once again knows no bounds.

POINT GUARD: Kanaan Carlyle

Former program: Stanford Carlyle is a former four-star prospect in the Rivals150 for 2023 and proved his mettle this past season, averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cardinal. Carlyle’s ability to dictate the tempo and keep the defense off balance with his playmaking and scoring ability will make him a commodity in the portal and the type of leader that can lead a team deep in March next season.

SHOOTING GUARD: Johnell Davis

Former program: FAU Davis was one of the most dominant guards in the country this past season, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. Davis’ six rebounds were the most among AAC guards this season, where he won co-AAC Player of the Year.

SMALL FORWARD: Mark Mitchell

Former program: Duke Mitchell played the four, but he’s a more natural wing, specifically in terms of his abilities as a lockdown defender on the wing. Mitchell’s ability to guard all five positions while producing on the offensive end will make him a vital addition to a roster next season. The 6-foot-8 athlete averaged 11.6 points and six rebounds a game for the Blue Devils this season.

POWER FORWARD: Robbie Avila

Former program: Indiana State Avila was a breakout star this season, using his size, elite passing ability and three-level scoring ability to dominate the game. This past season the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. As it stands, Avila has a “do not contact” tag, meaning he’s likely already chosen his next destination. All signs point to that being Saint Louis where former ISU coach Josh Schertz is the new head coach.

CENTER: Oumar Ballo