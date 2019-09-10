Calhoun discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I trust what Coach (Leonard) Hamilton has going on in Tallahassee. The guards that he has sent to the NBA at my position is off of the charts and the main thing is, he is a man of God and the whole staff is,” he said. “It is an excellent situation for me.”

One of the top junior college prospects, Sardaar Calhoun, has committed to Florida State, he told Rivals.com. The Seminoles add an immediate spark to its backcourt with Calhoun who has the versatility to play a variety of positions along the perimeter.

A native of Tappahannock, Virginia, Calhoun is entering his sophomore season at Missouri State University-West Plains. He chose the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia, Seton Hall and Texas.

The 6-foot-6 wing was won over by his official visit he took over the weekend. “What sold me was how determined the players are to win a national championship,” he said. “Sitting and watching them work out, it made me want to be a Seminole. The players at FSU are one of a kind. Stepping foot onto campus just felt like home.”

He was a top standout during his first go-around within the junior college realm last season posting per-game averages of 17.6 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also made over 42-percent of his 3-point attempts and falls in line with past FSU standouts that boast plenty of size, strength, toughness and versatility.

He will have two years of college eligibility once he enrolls at Florida State next fall. The plug-in for Trent Forrest’s scholarship once he graduates in the spring, the Seminoles will direct their eyes towards top-10 forward Scottie Barnes, an in-state prospect that they are battling Kansas, Miami and Oregon for, amongst others.